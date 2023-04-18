LINCOLN — After all the practice reps and video study from the past month, there’s one evaluation piece Nebraska coaches haven’t yet been able to replicate.

That changes Saturday when a crowd of more than 60,000 fills Memorial Stadium for the spring game.

The different atmosphere — with live tackling and the buzz of fans — will be especially valuable for quarterbacks, NU offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield said Tuesday. Jeff Sims taking his first snaps as a Husker. Redshirt freshman Richard Torres operating for the first time in a major college setting. Others running the new scheme in pressure spots with thousands of eyes looking on.

“A lot of these guys haven’t played in front of crowds like they’re going to get to play in front of,” Satterfield said. “Just how are you going to respond to that? Is your snap count going to be loud enough? Are you going to be able to handle the moment? It’s going to be good to get those guys in competitive situations and an environment like we’re going to have. It’s going to be a real game day here on Saturday. I think it’s going to be great for all positions but especially that quarterback position.”

All the QBs continue to push each other, Satterfield said. That includes Heinrich Haarberg — Satterfield likened the 6-foot-5, 210-pounder’s running ability to that of former NU star Eric Crouch, who happened to attend Tuesday’s workout. Haarberg’s “superpower,” Satterfield said, is running the ball and being physical.

Casey Thompson, still limited in his return from offseason shoulder surgery, is “right on schedule” in his recovery and is as sharp as ever mentally, wearing a headset in practice and an evening fixture in North Stadium studying film.

Sims, the Georgia Tech transfer, continues to learn the new verbiage and has brought a calming, even-keel demeanor to practices.

“We went into this spring wanting to take care of the football and increase his completion percentage,” Satterfield said of Sims, who completed 57.5% of his passes with 30 touchdowns and 23 interceptions during three years at Georgia Tech. “He’s done both of those to this point.”

Coach Matt Rhule on Saturday said the defense won the weekend scrimmage. The offensive coordinator said Tuesday the unit continues to smooth out its performance, seeking to eliminate the highs and lows in favor of a more “consistent measure.”

Other quick hits

- Offensive line numbers are “holding strong” for Saturday, Satterfield said, meaning NU should have enough blockers to field two full lines. Rhule said last weekend a potential shortage of healthy linemen would the only holdup to having a true game-like scrimmage.

“They’ve practiced hard, they’ve been very durable and they’ve grinded through these last couple weeks,” Satterfield said. “But right now we’re standing strong.”

- The coordinator declined to single out any running back in the competition, complimenting all for their steady spring progress. The group collectively showed recent strides in pass protection.

- Nebraska hasn’t held back in its installation of the offense, Satterfield said. The idea has been to “throw a lot” at the players, who are tasked with learning on their own in addition to position meetings. The Huskers have lots to show off Saturday, he said.