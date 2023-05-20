CHI Health St. Francis invites the community to its free Summer Safety Spectacular from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, in the hospital’s south parking lot.

The annual event, created to help families enjoy outdoor activities safely this summer, will feature inflatables, refreshments, giveaways and summer safety tips from the experts.

“We are all excited to hit the pool, get back on the lake and enjoy biking. We’ve gathered experts–staff and community partners–to help families have fun while also staying safe this summer,” says Mindy Walters, St. Francis Emergency Department. “St. Francis takes pride in keeping our community healthy…and safe.”

Family-friendly activities at the outdoor safety event will include:

● Meet and Greet First Responders

● Teddy bear check-up clinic

● Water safety with expert lifeguards

● Bike safety

● Fire safety

● Electrical safety

● Poison control tips

● Games and inflatables

● Hot dogs, chips and drinks

● Prizes and much more

Prizes, food and drinks are provided with help from community donors including Dick’s Sporting Goods, Nebraska State Fair, Imagination City, ScareCrow Patch, Island Oasis, Sam’s Club, Pizza Ranch, Runza, Edgerton Explorit Center, Dairy Queen and St. Francis Foundation.