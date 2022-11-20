 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Michael’s serving Thanksgiving dinner in Central City

Thanksgiving dinner
Dreamstime/TNS

CENTRAL CITY — St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Central City is making plans for its annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. Serving begins at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the parish hall at 2004 24th St. in Central City.

Turkey with all the trimmings will be provided by parish members at no charge.

The parish family invites all, especially those who will be alone during the holiday and have no one to share Thanksgiving Day with.

For additional information, contact Dean Hartwig at 308-940-0510 or Don Placke at 308-946-3649.

Rogene Olderbak, 76

