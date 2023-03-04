LINCOLN – The defenses came to play.

At halftime, North Bend Central held a 19-14 lead over Adams Central. The Tigers were shooting 30% from the field, while the Patriots were at just 19%.

The stifling defense continued for North Bend Central in the second half, as they again allowed the Patriots to score just 14 points.

In the end, the Tigers weren’t threatened as they muscled their way to a fourth straight C-1 state girls basketball championship, winning 45-28 in the 11 a.m. game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.

Stay with TheIndependent.com for updates.