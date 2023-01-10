 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State basketball scores

Boys scores

Amherst 68, Alma 48

Aquinas Catholic 63, Twin River 47

BDS 58, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 21

Bancroft-Rosalie 48, Oakland-Craig 38

Bellevue West 39, Millard West 37

Bishop Neumann 52, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 43

Bloomfield 55, St. Mary's 46

Cedar Catholic 71, Wynot 60

Centennial 48, Shelby-Rising City 27

Chase County 55, Southern Valley 41

Conestoga 51, Nebraska City 30

Creighton 43, Summerland 42

Crofton 56, Niobrara/Verdigre 32

David City 66, Raymond Central 41

Diller-Odell 50, Lewiston 43

Douglas County West 51, Yutan 49

Dundy County Stratton 57, Hitchcock County 38

Fort Calhoun 55, Louisville 26

Friend 72, Dorchester 18

Heartland 53, Superior 40

Hershey 66, Sutherland 34

High Plains Community 65, Palmer 28

Holdrege 52, Adams Central 51

Kenesaw 60, Giltner 25

Lexington 52, Kearney Catholic 47

Lincoln Northeast 67, Papillion-LaVista South 47

Loomis 58, Arapahoe 32

Maywood-Hayes Center 58, Maxwell 18

McCool Junction 60, Harvard 15

Mead 66, Weeping Water 25

Nebraska Lutheran 65, East Butler 31

North Bend Central 57, Arlington 45

Omaha Benson 60, Omaha Northwest 56

Omaha North 89, Omaha Buena Vista 27

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 59, Elkhorn North 43

Palmyra 43, Falls City Sacred Heart 38

Parkview Christian 73, Southern 55

Pawnee City 57, Meridian 29

Pender 64, Homer 33

Platteview 60, Ashland-Greenwood 52

Potter-Dix 64, Kimball 57

Seward 76, Schuyler 32

Sioux County 59, Creek Valley 48

Wahoo 52, Blair 38

Wakefield 60, Ponca 48

Waverly 49, Mount Michael Benedictine 45

Wayne 53, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 42

Girls scores

Ainsworth 58, Boyd County 43

Amherst 54, Alma 45

Aquinas Catholic 58, Twin River 35

Arapahoe 60, Loomis 35

Battle Creek 45, West Point-Beemer 38

Bayard 65, Morrill 37

Bellevue West 39, Millard West 37

Bishop Neumann 38, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 36

Blair 37, Wahoo 15

Blue Hill 45, Gibbon 32

Bridgeport 78, Burns, WY 35

Cedar Catholic 44, Wynot 35

Centennial 48, Shelby-Rising City 24

Chadron 57, Hemingford 14

Crofton 63, Niobrara/Verdigre 43

David City 39, Raymond Central 31

Deshler 46, Hampton 23

Dorchester 40, Friend 16

Dundy County Stratton 45, Hitchcock County 27

Elkhorn 60, Omaha Mercy 22

Elkhorn North 69, Omaha Gross Catholic 23

Elkhorn Valley 44, Stanton 40

Gordon-Rushville 53, Hay Springs 42

Hershey 62, Sutherland 26

High Plains Community 49, Palmer 21

Kearney Catholic 55, Lexington 7

Kenesaw 25, Giltner 21

Lincoln Northeast 61, Papillion-LaVista South 28

Lourdes Central Catholic 35, Auburn 32

Maywood-Hayes Center 68, Maxwell 27

McCool Junction 71, Harvard 14

Medicine Valley 47, Sandhills Valley 40

Milford 38, Syracuse 26

Nebraska City 44, Conestoga 37

Nebraska Lutheran 55, East Butler 30

North Bend Central 39, Arlington 24

North Platte St. Patrick's 50, Mullen 18

Oakland-Craig 70, Bancroft-Rosalie 30

Omaha Benson 58, Omaha Northwest 33

Omaha Brownell Talbot 25, College View Academy 12

Omaha Concordia 65, Ralston 38

Omaha North 62, Omaha Buena Vista 30

Omaha Skutt Catholic 73, Omaha Duchesne Academy 27

Omaha Westview 42, Bennington 41

Overton 63, Brady 17

Paxton 45, Perkins County 38

Pender 57, Homer 46

Pierce 33, Columbus Lakeview 26

Ponca 72, Wakefield 24

Red Cloud 44, Franklin 20

Scotus Central Catholic 33, Norfolk Catholic 20

Seward 73, Schuyler 12

Shelton 60, Arcadia/Loup City 18

Sidney 60, Mitchell 19

South Sioux City 53, Sioux City North, IA 27

Southern Valley 50, Chase County 38

Southwest 68, Hi-Line 35

St. Mary's 60, Bloomfield 29

Stuart 44, CWC 31

Summerland 69, Creighton 38

Superior 58, Heartland 39

Valentine 55, Cody-Kilgore 19

Wausa 49, Neligh-Oakdale 37

Wayne 49, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 34

Weeping Water 64, Mead 23

Winnebago 51, Tri County Northeast 15


