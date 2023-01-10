State basketball scores

Boys scores
Amherst 68, Alma 48
Aquinas Catholic 63, Twin River 47
BDS 58, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 21
Bancroft-Rosalie 48, Oakland-Craig 38
Bellevue West 39, Millard West 37
Bishop Neumann 52, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 43
Bloomfield 55, St. Mary's 46
Cedar Catholic 71, Wynot 60
Centennial 48, Shelby-Rising City 27
Chase County 55, Southern Valley 41
Conestoga 51, Nebraska City 30
Creighton 43, Summerland 42
Crofton 56, Niobrara/Verdigre 32
David City 66, Raymond Central 41
Diller-Odell 50, Lewiston 43
Douglas County West 51, Yutan 49
Dundy County Stratton 57, Hitchcock County 38
Fort Calhoun 55, Louisville 26
Friend 72, Dorchester 18
Heartland 53, Superior 40
Hershey 66, Sutherland 34
High Plains Community 65, Palmer 28
Holdrege 52, Adams Central 51
Kenesaw 60, Giltner 25
Lexington 52, Kearney Catholic 47
Lincoln Northeast 67, Papillion-LaVista South 47
Loomis 58, Arapahoe 32
Maywood-Hayes Center 58, Maxwell 18
McCool Junction 60, Harvard 15
Mead 66, Weeping Water 25
Nebraska Lutheran 65, East Butler 31
North Bend Central 57, Arlington 45
Omaha Benson 60, Omaha Northwest 56
Omaha North 89, Omaha Buena Vista 27
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 59, Elkhorn North 43
Palmyra 43, Falls City Sacred Heart 38
Parkview Christian 73, Southern 55
Pawnee City 57, Meridian 29
Pender 64, Homer 33
Platteview 60, Ashland-Greenwood 52
Potter-Dix 64, Kimball 57
Seward 76, Schuyler 32
Sioux County 59, Creek Valley 48
Wahoo 52, Blair 38
Wakefield 60, Ponca 48
Waverly 49, Mount Michael Benedictine 45
Wayne 53, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 42
Girls scores
Ainsworth 58, Boyd County 43
Amherst 54, Alma 45
Aquinas Catholic 58, Twin River 35
Arapahoe 60, Loomis 35
Battle Creek 45, West Point-Beemer 38
Bayard 65, Morrill 37
Bellevue West 39, Millard West 37
Bishop Neumann 38, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 36
Blair 37, Wahoo 15
Blue Hill 45, Gibbon 32
Bridgeport 78, Burns, WY 35
Cedar Catholic 44, Wynot 35
Centennial 48, Shelby-Rising City 24
Chadron 57, Hemingford 14
Crofton 63, Niobrara/Verdigre 43
David City 39, Raymond Central 31
Deshler 46, Hampton 23
Dorchester 40, Friend 16
Dundy County Stratton 45, Hitchcock County 27
Elkhorn 60, Omaha Mercy 22
Elkhorn North 69, Omaha Gross Catholic 23
Elkhorn Valley 44, Stanton 40
Gordon-Rushville 53, Hay Springs 42
Hershey 62, Sutherland 26
High Plains Community 49, Palmer 21
Kearney Catholic 55, Lexington 7
Kenesaw 25, Giltner 21
Lincoln Northeast 61, Papillion-LaVista South 28
Lourdes Central Catholic 35, Auburn 32
Maywood-Hayes Center 68, Maxwell 27
McCool Junction 71, Harvard 14
Medicine Valley 47, Sandhills Valley 40
Milford 38, Syracuse 26
Nebraska City 44, Conestoga 37
Nebraska Lutheran 55, East Butler 30
North Bend Central 39, Arlington 24
North Platte St. Patrick's 50, Mullen 18
Oakland-Craig 70, Bancroft-Rosalie 30
Omaha Benson 58, Omaha Northwest 33
Omaha Brownell Talbot 25, College View Academy 12
Omaha Concordia 65, Ralston 38
Omaha North 62, Omaha Buena Vista 30
Omaha Skutt Catholic 73, Omaha Duchesne Academy 27
Omaha Westview 42, Bennington 41
Overton 63, Brady 17
Paxton 45, Perkins County 38
Pender 57, Homer 46
Pierce 33, Columbus Lakeview 26
Ponca 72, Wakefield 24
Red Cloud 44, Franklin 20
Scotus Central Catholic 33, Norfolk Catholic 20
Seward 73, Schuyler 12
Shelton 60, Arcadia/Loup City 18
Sidney 60, Mitchell 19
South Sioux City 53, Sioux City North, IA 27
Southern Valley 50, Chase County 38
Southwest 68, Hi-Line 35
St. Mary's 60, Bloomfield 29
Stuart 44, CWC 31
Summerland 69, Creighton 38
Superior 58, Heartland 39
Valentine 55, Cody-Kilgore 19
Wausa 49, Neligh-Oakdale 37
Wayne 49, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 34
Weeping Water 64, Mead 23
Winnebago 51, Tri County Northeast 15
Burwell 47, Riverside 12
Centura 72, Doniphan-Trumbull 37
Elba 40, St. Edward 30
Elgin Public/Pope John 52, Fullerton 36
Hastings 34, Aurora 30
Hastings St. Cecilia 45, Northwest 27
Nebraska Christian 55, Osceola 26
Papillion-LaVista 62, Grand Island 12
Pleasanton 71, Central Valley 36
Ravenna 45, Minden 44 (OT)
York 49, Grand Island Central Catholic 44