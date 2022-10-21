State Football Playoffs
Friday
Class A
Papillion-LaVista (4-5) at Omaha Westside (8-1), 7 p.m.
Millard West (6-3) at Lincoln Southwest (7-2), TBA
Millard South (5-4) at Kearney (7-2), 7 p.m.
Omaha North (6-3) at Grand Island (7-2), TBA
Lincoln East (5-4) at Elkhorn South (9-0), 8 p.m.
Creighton Prep (6-3) at North Platte (6-3). TBA
Papillion-LaVista South (6-3) at Bellevue West (6-3), TBA
Lincoln Southeast (5-4) at Gretna (9-0), TBA
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 4
TBA
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 11
TBA
Championship
Monday, Nov. 21
At Memorial Stadium Lincoln
TBA at 7:15 p.m.
Class B
Beatrice (3-6) at Bennington (9-0), TBA
Elkhorn North (6-3) at Lincoln Pius X (5-4), TBA
Norris (4-5) at Waverly (7-2), 7 p.m.
Northwest (4-5) at Elkhorn (7-2), TBA
Plattsmouth (4-5) at Scottsbluff (8-1), 6 p.m. MT
Blair (5-4) at Omaha Skutt Catholic (6-3), TBA
Seward (6-3) at York (6-3), TBA
Mount Michael Benedictine (3-6) at Omaha Gross Catholic, TBA.
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 4
TBA
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 11
TBA
Championship
Tuesday, Nov. 22
At Memorial Stadium Lincoln
TBA at 7:15 p.m.
Class C-1
Columbus Scotus (6-3) at Aurora (9-0), 7 p.m.
Lincoln Christian (7-2) at Omaha Roncalli Catholic (7-2), TBA
Minden (6-3) at Boone Central (7-2), TBA
Auburn (6-3) at Ashland-Greenwood (9-1), TBA
Broken Bow (5-4) at McCook (9-0), 7 p.m.
Platteview (6-3) at Adams Central (7-2), TBA
Wahoo (6-3) at Columbus Lakeview (7-2), TBA
Central City (5-4) at Pierce (9-0), TBA
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 4
TBA
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 11
TBA
Championship
Tuesday, Nov. 22
At Memorial Stadium Lincoln
TBA at 2:45 p.m.
Class C-2
Hastings St. Cecilia (9-0) at Valentine (5-4), TBA
Battle Creek (7-2) at Gordon-Rushville (6-3), TBA
Hartington Cedar Catholic (6-3) at Mitchell, 2 p.m. MT
Fremont Archbishop Bergan (6-3) at Malcolm (9-0), 7 p.m.
Yutan (6-3) at Norfolk Catholic (9-0), TBA
Lincoln Lutheran (6-3) at Wahoo Bishop Neumann (8-1), 7 p.m.
Fillmore Central (7-2) at Oakland-Craig (7-2), 7 p.m.
Chase County (5-4) at Ord (8-1), TBA
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 4
TBA
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 11
TBA
Championship
Tuesday, Nov. 22
At Memorial Stadium Lincoln
TBA at 10:15 a.m.
Class D-1
Sandy Creek (6-3) at North Platte St. Pat's (9-0), 6 p.m.
Hi-Line (8-1) at Elmwood-Murdock (8-1), 5 p.m.
Heartland (7-2) at Neligh-Oakdale (8-1), 7 p.m.
Summerland (6-3) at Riverside (8-1), 6 p.m.
Ravenna (7-2) at Stanton (9-0), 7 p.m.
Nebraska Christian (7-2) at Thayer Central (8-1), 7 p.m.
Crofton (6-3) at Clarkson/Leigh (8-1), 7 p.m.
Weeping Water (5-4) at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (9-0), 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 4
TBA
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 11
TBA
Championship
Monday, Nov. 21
At Memorial Stadium Lincoln
TBA at 2:45 p.m.
Class D-2
South Loup (6-3) at Howells-Dodge (9-0), 4 p.m.
Johnson-Brock (8-1) at Dundy County Stratton (8-1), 2:30 p.m. MT
Central Valley (8-1) at Sandhills/Thedford (8-1), 6:30 p.m.
Lawrence-Nelson (8-1) at BDS (9-0), 7 p.m.
Twin Loup (7-2) at Wynot (8-1), 5 p.m.
Osceola (8-1) at Bloomfield (8-1), 6 p.m.
Elm Creek (8-1) at Ainsworth (9-0), 5 p.m.
Humphrey St. Francis (6-3) at Hitchcock County (9-0), TBA
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 4
TBA
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 11
TBA
Championship
Monday, Nov. 21
At Memorial Stadium Lincoln
TBA at 10:45 a.m.