State football playoffs

State Football Playoffs

Friday

Class A

Papillion-LaVista (4-5) at Omaha Westside (8-1), 7 p.m.

Millard West (6-3) at Lincoln Southwest (7-2), TBA

Millard South (5-4) at Kearney (7-2), 7 p.m.

Omaha North (6-3) at Grand Island (7-2), TBA

Lincoln East (5-4) at Elkhorn South (9-0), 8 p.m.

Creighton Prep (6-3) at North Platte (6-3). TBA

Papillion-LaVista South (6-3) at Bellevue West (6-3), TBA

Lincoln Southeast (5-4) at Gretna (9-0), TBA

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 4

TBA

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 11

TBA

Championship

Monday, Nov. 21

At Memorial Stadium Lincoln

TBA at 7:15 p.m. 

Class B

Beatrice (3-6) at Bennington (9-0), TBA

Elkhorn North (6-3) at Lincoln Pius X (5-4), TBA

Norris (4-5) at Waverly (7-2), 7 p.m.

Northwest (4-5) at Elkhorn (7-2), TBA

Plattsmouth (4-5) at Scottsbluff (8-1), 6 p.m. MT

Blair (5-4) at Omaha Skutt Catholic (6-3), TBA

Seward (6-3) at York (6-3), TBA

Mount Michael Benedictine (3-6) at Omaha Gross Catholic, TBA.

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 4

TBA

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 11

TBA

Championship

Tuesday, Nov. 22

At Memorial Stadium Lincoln

TBA at 7:15 p.m. 

Class C-1

Columbus Scotus (6-3) at Aurora (9-0), 7 p.m.

Lincoln Christian (7-2) at Omaha Roncalli Catholic (7-2), TBA

Minden (6-3) at Boone Central (7-2), TBA

Auburn (6-3) at Ashland-Greenwood (9-1), TBA

Broken Bow (5-4) at McCook (9-0), 7 p.m.

Platteview (6-3) at Adams Central (7-2), TBA

Wahoo (6-3) at Columbus Lakeview (7-2), TBA

Central City (5-4) at Pierce (9-0), TBA

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 4

TBA

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 11

TBA

Championship

Tuesday, Nov. 22

At Memorial Stadium Lincoln

TBA at 2:45 p.m. 

Class C-2

Hastings St. Cecilia (9-0) at Valentine (5-4), TBA

Battle Creek (7-2) at Gordon-Rushville (6-3), TBA

Hartington Cedar Catholic (6-3) at Mitchell, 2 p.m. MT

Fremont Archbishop Bergan (6-3) at Malcolm (9-0), 7 p.m.

Yutan (6-3) at Norfolk Catholic (9-0), TBA

Lincoln Lutheran (6-3) at Wahoo Bishop Neumann (8-1), 7 p.m.

Fillmore Central (7-2) at Oakland-Craig (7-2), 7 p.m.

Chase County (5-4) at Ord (8-1), TBA

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 4

TBA

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 11

TBA

Championship

Tuesday, Nov. 22

At Memorial Stadium Lincoln

TBA at 10:15 a.m. 

Class D-1

Sandy Creek (6-3) at North Platte St. Pat's (9-0), 6 p.m.

Hi-Line (8-1) at Elmwood-Murdock (8-1), 5 p.m. 

Heartland (7-2) at Neligh-Oakdale (8-1), 7 p.m.

Summerland (6-3) at Riverside (8-1), 6 p.m.

Ravenna (7-2) at Stanton (9-0), 7 p.m.

Nebraska Christian (7-2) at Thayer Central (8-1), 7 p.m. 

Crofton (6-3) at Clarkson/Leigh (8-1), 7 p.m. 

Weeping Water (5-4) at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (9-0), 6 p.m. 

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 4

TBA

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 11

TBA

Championship

Monday, Nov. 21

At Memorial Stadium Lincoln

TBA at 2:45 p.m. 

Class D-2

South Loup (6-3) at Howells-Dodge (9-0), 4 p.m. 

Johnson-Brock (8-1) at Dundy County Stratton (8-1), 2:30 p.m. MT

Central Valley (8-1) at Sandhills/Thedford (8-1), 6:30 p.m. 

Lawrence-Nelson (8-1) at BDS (9-0), 7 p.m. 

Twin Loup (7-2) at Wynot (8-1), 5 p.m. 

Osceola (8-1) at Bloomfield (8-1), 6 p.m. 

Elm Creek (8-1) at Ainsworth (9-0), 5 p.m. 

Humphrey St. Francis (6-3) at Hitchcock County (9-0), TBA

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 4

TBA

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 11

TBA

Championship

Monday, Nov. 21

At Memorial Stadium Lincoln

TBA at 10:45 a.m. 

