State Patrol offers tips for Nebraskans traveling for the holidays

The Nebraska State Patrol offered one word to describe the universal condition across the state: Cold.

Spokesman Cody Thomas said some areas got snow Wednesday and overnight while others got freezing rain and then snow.

By Thursday afternoon, troopers had helped about 175 motorists since midnight, and more than 350 total since the winter weather started Wednesday.

Thomas said the Nebraska Department of Transportation and local crews have been working across the state, so it’s best to check Nebraska 511 for the most updated road conditions.

If you have to travel yet this week, he said, take it slow and give yourself extra time to reach your destination; start with a full tank of gas; and tell someone your route of travel and ETA.

"That way if you become stranded and out of communication, rescue workers will have a good idea of where to look for you," Thomas said.

The State Patrol advises traveling with a winter weather kit with items like warm clothes and blankets, a phone charger and ice scraper, water and snacks, jumper cables and a first-aid kit, and a bag of sand or ice melt.

"With the bitter cold and frigid wind chills, if anyone gets stranded while traveling it is critical that they stay in their vehicle and call for help. Troopers, deputies, officers and tow operators are working across the state and can come help," Thomas said.

The NSP Highway Helpline is *55, but people also can call 911 because getting stranded in these conditions is considered an emergency.