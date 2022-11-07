Staying warm crucial to deer success

Inevitably, it’s cold during all or most of the November firearm deer season. Being able to comfortably remain in the woods for lengthy periods of time is essential to success. Here are some ways to beat the chill, from top to bottom.

A blaze orange stocking cap is almost mandatory equipment for the firearm deer hunter. For the past several seasons, I’ve worn a Carhartt cap, but this year I’m trying out Sitka’s Ballistic Beanie.

With its lofted Berber lining and PrimaLoft Silver insulation, I’m hoping the Ballistic Beanie is even warmer than my previous headgear, because once heat starts escaping through your head, the hunt is quickly over.

Speaking of Sitka, I’ve been wearing the new Traverse Hoody while duck hunting this fall and absolutely love it. It also features high-loft Berber, with fleece panels strategically placed to retain heat.

The Traverse Hoody comes in a variety of colors and camo patterns suitable for deer and waterfowl hunting, as well as everyday wear. Best of all, it features a full-length zipper, so it’s much easier to put on and take off than a pull-over hoody. It’s probably the most versatile hoody Sitka offers.

The hoody is just one of several items in Sitka’s new, redesigned Traverse line. The Traverse Pant is another personal favorite. Although it’s not insulated, it’s extremely comfortable and is a great choice for all-day hunts on mild days. For colder days, check out Sitka’s Dakota Pant.

It’s always a good idea for deer hunters to dress in layers. For that reason, I prefer to wear an oversized Under Armour blaze orange vest and then simply adjust what type of coat or jacket I wear underneath based on weather conditions.

It also a good idea to wear a warm yet breathable base layer, like Under Armour, beneath your heavier clothes. Avoid cotton long-johns or any type of fabric that can collect and trap sweat. This becomes particularly crucial when dragging a deer out after a successful hunt.

Gloves should be warm enough to protect your fingers, yet thin enough to allow safe operation of your rifle or bow. Chemical hand-warmers placed inside gloves can be real hunt savers.

I typically wear leather boots, like Danner Pronghorns, with a mild insulation. However, a lot of deer hunters prefer wearing rubber boots, as they help contain scent. I bought a pair of Muck Artic Ice boots last fall at Sportsman’s Warehouse for duck hunting, but they are so comfortable and warm they’d work great for deer hunting, too.

Whatever boots you wear, make sure your socks aren’t so tight you can’t wiggle your toes. Cold sets in quickly if circulation is restricted.

Hopefully these tips will help you dress for success this season. Good luck!