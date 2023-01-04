Stocks end higher after Fed meeting minutes, strong job data

Stocks on Wall Street closed broadly higher Wednesday after wavering for much of the day as investors weighed the minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting of policymakers and welcomed encouraging data on job openings.

The major indexes rallied following a government report showing that job openings increased more than expected in November. Stocks then shed some of their gains after the minutes from the Fed meeting last month underscored how the central bank remains determined to keep rates high to crush inflation.

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% after having been down 0.2% in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% and the Nasdaq composite added 0.7%. Small company stocks outpaced the broader market, lifting the Russell 2000 index 1.2% higher.

The Fed raised its key short-term interest rate last month for the seventh time in 2022 and signaled more hikes to come. Still, the increase was smaller than those announced after its previous four meetings, reflecting signs that inflation, while still high, has been showing signs of easing.

The minutes from the mid-December meeting show that Fed officials remained determined to keep rates high and have taken little comfort from inflation’s decline from a peak of 9.1% in June to 7.1% in November.

“I think the market is trying to figure out if the recession indeed comes, will it be a bad one,” said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist for LPL Financial. “I think investors are right, that if we do fall into a recession, it’s not going to be a deep and prolonged recession.”

The latest update on job openings is the first set of employment data that Wall Street will get this week. The government will release its weekly unemployment report on Thursday and its closely watched monthly employment report, for December, on Friday.

More than 80% of the stocks in the S&P 500 notched gains. The benchmark index rose 28.83 points to 3,852.97. The Dow added 133.40 points to close at 33,269.77. The Nasdaq rose 71.78 points to 10,458.76. The Russell 2000 gained 21.81 points to close at 1,772.54.