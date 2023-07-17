The National Weather Service in Valley confirmed seven tornadoes were produced by the storm system that rolled through eastern Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday.

The tornadoes ranged on the Enhanced Fujita scale from EF-0 to EF-2. No one was injured, but there was quite a bit of property and tree damage, particularly in western Iowa.

“It was mostly a straight line wind event with a bow echo storm that moved through the region. We had some smaller tornadoes that just kind of spun up on the leading front edge of that,” said Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.

The strongest tornado was recorded in central Harrison County, Iowa. Having spanned 100 yards wide and packing winds at an estimated 120 mph, the tornado went more than nine miles, according to the weather service.

At one point, the tornado directly hit a home and ripped off the roof. The tornado also partially ripped off the roof of another home. The tornado snapped many trees, destroyed a shed and threw many other items one-half mile.

An EF-1 tornado damaged a farm in Avoca, Iowa. Damage included windows being blown out of a home, collapsed barn walls and a roof being removed. Grain bins were also significantly dented. Winds for that tornado, as well as another EF-1 tornado in Shelby County, reached an estimated 105 mph.

In Nebraska, EF-1 tornadoes near Howells and Bancroft, which are both a little over 80 miles northeast of Omaha, carried estimated peak winds of 100 mph. The Bancroft tornado dented a grain bin and destroyed an outbuilding.

EF-0 tornadoes near Tekamah and Walnut, Iowa, were recorded. Peak winds for both tornadoes reached an estimated 80 mph.

The tornadoes were part of the same storm system that cut off electricity for tens of thousands of customers and blew off the roof that covered an indoor pool at Titan Hill Intermediate School in the Lewis Central school district in Council Bluffs.