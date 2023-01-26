Student found with gun at Fremont elementary school

FREMONT -- Police in Fremont were called to Milliken Park Elementary School Thursday morning after a student was discovered to be in possession of a handgun.

According to news releases from the Fremont Public Schools and the Fremont Police Department, there were no injuries and no threats were made with the firearm. Officials said the student did not realize they had brought a real handgun to the school.

Police Capt. Kurt Bottorff said officers responded to the school at 8:19 a.m.

“Officers arrived and had contact with school officials and the student. No direct threat was made towards any student or staff,” Bottorff said in the news release.

The investigation is continuing.

Hope Pierce, a spokesperson for the school district, said in the news release that all protocols were followed, which resulted in a quick response by law enforcement officials.

“Police were immediately called, responded and were in control of the situation," Associate Superintendent Brad Dahl said in the release. "The initial investigation has revealed the student believed the gun to be a toy and brought it to school to show others. No staff or students were threatened or harmed.

“Thank you to the teacher that reported this incident. The protocol we have in place worked. A staff member noticed something out of the ordinary and intervened immediately. The Fremont Police were called, responded and began their investigation.”