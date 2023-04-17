This photo, which was taken in April 1919, shows a group of unidentified sailors and a few canteen workers standing just outside a train at the Grand Island Union Pacific Depot. The women pictured here were part of Company E, a local chapter of the American Red Cross.

Due to transportation issues and congestion during World War I, it was often very difficult for soldiers to eat proper meals before boarding, disembarking and moving between trains. The American Red Cross responded by opening canteen services at railroad junctions across the United States (and overseas). These canteen services, usually run by local female volunteers, would serve refreshments to military troops as they passed through. By the end of the war, refreshments had been distributed to nearly 40 million members of the armed forces. This included 1.5 million gallons of coffee, 15 million sandwiches, and 11 million cookies, doughnuts or pies.

Although the war officially ended in November 2018, canteen services operated well into 1919 as soldiers returned to the United States. This was a welcome service for the sailors pictured here, as they passed through Grand Island and were greeted by the food and smiles Company E provided.