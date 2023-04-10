Considered one of the most colorful sheriffs in Hall County history, James “Jimmie” Dunkel held the position from 1905 to his death in 1912. He first ran for office in 1903, losing by only 55 votes.

When he ran again, against then-Sheriff J.W. Eby in 1905, Dunkel won by nearly 600 votes. Dunkel was an auctioneer and continued to call auctions during his term of office. Sheriff Dunkel may have also been one of the forerunners of the modern K-9 units. As early as 1908, Dunkel began training his dogs to help in law enforcement, though he abandoned the idea within a year.

Dunkel was killed Jan. 10, 1912, after he was struck by a train while returning from an auction in Chapman. At the time, Dunkel’s funeral was the largest in the county and his was the only body to lay in state at the courthouse.