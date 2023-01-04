Stuhr receives national recognition

Stuhr Museum has again achieved accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums, the highest national recognition afforded the nation’s museums.

Accreditation signifies excellence to the museum community, to governments, funders, outside agencie, and to the museum-going public. Stuhr Museum was initially accredited in 1977. All museums must undergo a re-accreditation review at least every 10 years to maintain accredited status.

Alliance Accreditation brings national recognition to a museum for its commitment to excellence, accountability, high professional standards and continued institutional improvement. Developed and sustained by museum professionals for 50 years, the Alliance’s museum accreditation program is the field’s primary vehicle for quality assurance, self-regulation and public accountability. It strengthens the museum profession by promoting practices that enable leaders to make informed decisions, allocate resources wisely and remain financially and ethically accountable in order to provide the best possible service to the public.

“Stuhr Museum is honored to be an accredited museum of the American Alliance of Museums,” said Executive Director, Chris Hochstetler. “We undertook a rigorous year-long process that involved our entire staff, our board of trustees, and our community. As a nationally accredited museum, our visitors know that we are an organization committed to giving them an accurate, exciting, and complete museum experience.”

Of the nation’s estimated 33,000 museums, approximately 5,200 are currently accredited. Stuhr Museum is one of only nine museums accredited in Nebraska.

Accreditation is a rigorous process that examines all aspects of a museum’s operations. To earn accreditation a museum first must conduct a year of self-study, and then undergo a site visit by a team of peer reviewers. AAM’s Accreditation Commission, an independent and autonomous body of museum professionals, considers the self-study and visiting committee report to determine whether a museum should receive accreditation.

“Accredited museums are a community of institutions that have chosen to hold themselves publicly accountable to excellence,” said Laura L. Lott, alliance president and CEO. “Accreditation is clearly a significant achievement, of which both the institutions and the communities they serve can be extremely proud.”

Stuhr Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors 60 and older, and $12 for youth age 6 to 12. For more information, call 308-385-5316 or visit www.stuhrmuseum.org