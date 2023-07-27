With the first day of school just around the corner, summer community festivals are winding down, county fair season is in full swing and several area theater productions offer a cool escape from the summer heat.

Genoa and St. Edward, located just 10 miles apart, are hosting Pawnee Days and Beaver Valley Days, respectively. County fairs continue through the weekend in Kearney, Aurora, Broken Bow, Burwell and Minden, with the Merrick County Fair starting Saturday in Central City, and the Valley County Fair opening Sunday in Ord.

The Garfield County Fair Frontier in Burwell is part of a much bigger event: Nebraska’s Big Rodeo, which has been going strong since 1921. Performances continue through Saturday night with many other events scheduled in conjunction with the rodeo.

If you’re looking for a way to get out of the heat, the Hastings Community Theater is presenting the final weekend of “Disney’s The Lion King JR,” a children’s theater production; and “Shrek the Musical,” presented by the Crane River Theater, is opening at the Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney. Also in Kearney, the Kearney Community Theater is staging “My Way: A Tribute to the Music of Frank Sinatra,” this weekend and next.

If hot weather doesn’t bother you and music is your thing, Hear Grand Island continues from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday in Amur Plaza. It’s “Country Night” for Week 9 of the summer concert series and features Shooter Jaxx out of York and KC Cameron of Omaha.

But that’s not all as the Nebraska State Fair is offering a “thrilling battle of the bands segment with Joshua Cole and The Other Side of Now,” as part of Friday’s Hear GI concert.

There is no admission charge for Hear Grand Island concerts; fine more information at www.facebook.com/HearGI/

Pawnee Days & Beaver Valley Days

“Pop Over the Pawnee Days” in Genoa with activities running through Sunday. The festival started Thursday night and continues Friday with a bike-a-thon and beer garden and games for all ages.

Saturday’s schedule includes a fun run, sports tournaments, more kids games, “Pork in the Park,” and music from the Dave Merkel Band (4 to 6 p.m.) and The Persuaders, (8 p.m. to midnight) on Saturday.

Pawnee Days wrap up on Sunday with a community service at 9 a.m. in the park, a parade at 11 a.m., a car show, more games and kids activities, and polka music.

Genoa is located about 60 miles northeast of Grand Island via highways 30 and 39. A complete schedule can be found on the Genoa Area Chamber page on Facebook.

Just 10 miles up Highway 39, St. Edward is hosting Beaver Valley Days.

One of the main attractions of Beaver Valley Days will be the Ron Cruise Memorial Artifact Show, featuring Native American items from the Cruise family collection, Nancy and Jerry Carlson, John Drozd, “Buffalo” Tom Martens and others. Learn about the early history of the Beaver, Cedar and Loup valleys.

Cruise was an avid artifact collector in the St. Edward area, especially in and around the farm where he grew up. He collected many artifacts and enjoyed sharing the discovery and history of each one.

His collection will be on display one final time from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the St. Edward Community Center, 206 N. Fifth St. During the show, Jack Webster will offer flint knapping demonstrations.

There is no admission charge. This is an educational, non-commercial show and no buying or selling of artifacts will be allowed.

For more information about the show, contact Webster at 402-993-6055.

Beaver Valley Days also include: Outdoor adventures and music in the park on Friday; kids games and activities, car show, pool party, kids tractor pull, community picnic and music in the park on Saturday; and firemen’s pancake feed (7 a.m. to noon, fire hall), kids games and activities, parade (2 p.m.), watermelon feed and community barbecue on Sunday.

For a complete schedule, check out the St. Edward Beaver Community Club page on Facebook.

County fairs

Nebraska’s Big Rodeo and Garfield County Frontier Fair, through Saturday, Burwell. Rodeo performances at 7:30 p.m. each day. Other highlights include: The Pioneer Band, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday (adults only); and the fair and rodeo parade, 10 a.m. and Nebraska’s Little Rodeo, 1 p.m. Saturday. Schedule/information: nebraskasbigrodeo.com.

“Country Folks and Music Notes,” the 152nd Hamilton County Fair, through Sunday, Aurora. Special events include: Conner Smith concert with Jordan Schoch and the Kyle Sayler Band, 7 p.m. Friday; trailer races, 7 p.m., and Whiskey Bend, 9 p.m. Saturday; and a tractor pedal pull, 2 p.m. and lawnmower and go-cart races, 4 p.m. Sunday; www.hamiltoncofairgrounds.org

Buffalo County Fair, through Monday, 3807 Ave. N., Kearney. Entertainment lineup includes: Jo Dee Messina, 7:30 p.m. Friday (tickets are $17.99 plus fees); Jon Pardi, 7:3- p.m. Saturday ($25 to $50); and Red Wanting Blue, 7:30 p.m. Sunday ($25 and $30). Ticket information: www.buffalocountyfairgrounds.com/

Kearney County Ag Society Fair, through Monday, Minden. Special events include a community barbecue, 6:30 p.m. Saturday; kiddie tractor pull, 4 p.m., and ranch rodeo, 6:30 p.m. Sunday; and a livestock auction, 9 a.m. Monday; Kearney County Fair on Facebook.

Custer County Fair, through Thursday, Broken Bow, Highlights include: Pedal tractor pull at 4:30 p.m., parade at 6 p.m. and a concert at 8 p.m. Saturday; Christian concert with Huntley Brown, 7 p.m. (UMC); free pit barbecue, 5:30 to 7 p.m. and the Custer County Bull-riding Classic, 7:30 p.m. Monday; watermelon feed, 5 to 10 p.m. and free-style bullfights, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday; teen dance, 9 p.m. Wednesday; and the 4-H and FFA livestock auction on Thursday; www.custercountyfair.org

Merrick County Fair, Saturday through Wednesday, Central City. Special events include a junior rodeo and barbecue battle on Saturday; youth demolition derby on Sunday; 47th annual demolition derby on Monday, and Extreme Bull Riding on Tuesday; Merrick County Fair page on Facebook.

“150 Years in Valley County,” Valley County Fair, Sunday, July 30, through Saturday, Aug. 5, Ord. Highlights include: a parade at 5 p.m. Sunday; pedal tractor pull and kids night on Thursday; teen dance on Friday; and a barbecue cook-off and Tim Zach concert on Saturday; Valley County Fairgrounds page on Facebook.

Wheeler County Fair, Wednesday, Aug. 2, through Monday, Aug. 6, Bartlett.

York County Fair, Thursday, Aug. 3, through Sunday, Aug. 6, York.

Theater

“Shrek the Musical,” presented by the Crane River Theater, 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St. Kearney (continues Aug. 1-6). Tickets are $25, $30 and $35 for adults, and $15, $20 and $25 for students; box office: 308-627-5796 or CraneRiverTheater.org

“Disney’s The Lion King JR,” presented by the Hastings Community Theatre, and featuring two casts of talented young actors, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 515 S. Fourth Ave., Hastings (inside Good Samaritan Village). Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids ages 5-11; children 4 and younger admitted for free; www.hctheatre.org.

“My Way: A Tribute to the Music of Frank Sinatra,” presented by the Kearney Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 84 Plaza Blvd., Kearney (continues Aug. 3-6). Tickets are $20 for all ages. UNK and CCC students with proper ID can purchase tickets at the door for $10, if they are available; box office:308-324-1529 or kearneycommunitytheatre.com