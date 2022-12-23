 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Grand Island Independent is partnering with Tom Dinsdale Automotive who is sponsoring 875 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Sunheat International switches lanes for third annual food drive

  • Updated
  • 0

Sunheat International is hosting a holiday canned food drive in lieu of its annual holiday meal donation. This will mark the third year in a row the Grand Island-based company will organize a food donation event.

“This donation will be geared towards those who may be struggling to enjoy a meal this time of year, or anyone in need, especially children, in the Grand Island community,” the company stated in a press release.

“We have all seen the price of groceries grow exponentially and just felt this year the food drive, instead of a single meal giveaway, may be more impactful to folks in our community,” said Josh Rookstool, president. “I feel very fortunate to have been a part of donating over 1,000 meals each of the last two Christmas Eves along with the help of so many selfless volunteers and sponsors and plan to bring it back again next year.”

People are also reading…

Drop-off will be available from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, through Thursday, Dec. 29, inside the Customer Service entrance at 3720 Arch Ave. in Grand Island. Canned goods or long shelf life sustainable pantry items are suggested.

For more information on how to donate to this event, or sponsor and/or volunteer for next year’s event, contact Rookstool at 308-382- 8137 or email josh@sunheat.com.

Sunheat International is the manufacturer of the “Made in Grand Island” original Sunheat line of indoor infrared zone heaters as well as proprietary manufacturers for many other home and patio products such as patio heaters and fire pits, dry mist fans with speakers and aromatherapy and evaporative coolers, FAR infrared saunas, full body infrared 4D massage chairs, air purifiers and more.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grand Island mall redevelopment plan approved

Grand Island mall redevelopment plan approved

The council approved a redevelopment contract with Woodsonia Highway 281 LLC and the city of Grand Island Community Redevelopment Authority for the redevelopment of the Conestoga Mall property.

Grand Island casino to open next week

Grand Island casino to open next week

The temporary casino is located in the concourse of Fonner Park adjacent to the Van Berg Family Collection and the Nebraska Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame display.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts