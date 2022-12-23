Sunheat International switches lanes for third annual food drive

Sunheat International is hosting a holiday canned food drive in lieu of its annual holiday meal donation. This will mark the third year in a row the Grand Island-based company will organize a food donation event.

“This donation will be geared towards those who may be struggling to enjoy a meal this time of year, or anyone in need, especially children, in the Grand Island community,” the company stated in a press release.

“We have all seen the price of groceries grow exponentially and just felt this year the food drive, instead of a single meal giveaway, may be more impactful to folks in our community,” said Josh Rookstool, president. “I feel very fortunate to have been a part of donating over 1,000 meals each of the last two Christmas Eves along with the help of so many selfless volunteers and sponsors and plan to bring it back again next year.”

Drop-off will be available from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, through Thursday, Dec. 29, inside the Customer Service entrance at 3720 Arch Ave. in Grand Island. Canned goods or long shelf life sustainable pantry items are suggested.

For more information on how to donate to this event, or sponsor and/or volunteer for next year’s event, contact Rookstool at 308-382- 8137 or email josh@sunheat.com.

Sunheat International is the manufacturer of the “Made in Grand Island” original Sunheat line of indoor infrared zone heaters as well as proprietary manufacturers for many other home and patio products such as patio heaters and fire pits, dry mist fans with speakers and aromatherapy and evaporative coolers, FAR infrared saunas, full body infrared 4D massage chairs, air purifiers and more.