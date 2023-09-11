MARQUETTE — Prairie Plains Resource Institute will host a sunset hike Thursday evening at the Gjerloff Prairie near Marquette.
Those wishing to join the hike should meet at 6:30 p.m. at the prairie’s education center, 2206 N. M Road, Marquette. The hike will last about 90 minutes and take hikers through the bluffs along the Platte River where they can take in fall colors and late season wildflowers, observe migrating insects and other wildlife and take in the sunset overlooking the river.
There is no charge to join the hike. For more information, call 402-694-5535.