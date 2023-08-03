The Nebraska Supreme Court once again has rejected the appeal of a onetime Seward County Sheriff’s deputy and current drug task force leader who was denied admission into the state’s law enforcement training academy.

Blake Swicord’s legal wrangling dates back to 2019, when the Seward County Sheriff’s Office hired him as a noncertified law enforcement officer.

But, when he applied for the expedited training program to get certified, the Nebraska Police Standards Advisory Council — which included police chiefs, county sheriffs and a Nebraska State Patrol lieutenant colonel — voted unanimously to deny his admission into the course for those who had worked as officers in other states.

In a strongly worded written decision, the council said the decision was based on two things Swicord had failed to disclose on his application: that he had been arrested for battery; and that the law enforcement license he holds in Georgia is under investigation.

At the hearing, Swicord said that on the advice of an attorney he answered “no” when asked if he ever had been arrested, charged or convicted. While he had been arrested, prosecutors dropped the charge for an incident involving an ex-girlfriend who later said she was the aggressor.

Swicord said he also answered “no” when asked if his professional licenses or certifications had ever been under investigation because he didn’t consider his police certification to be a license. And at the time he was appealing a vote to revoke it there.

After the decision, Swicord filed a lawsuit seeking judicial review.

While the case worked its way through court, Swicord — who had failed to meet the deadline to get certified in Nebraska — resigned from the sheriff’s office Jan. 2, 2020.

But he was hired back within a week after Seward County commissioners voted to approve a temporary, six-month task force consultant/trainer position.

As the position neared an end, the board approved a new one — coordinator of the Seward County Homeland Security Investigations Criminal Interdiction Task Force West — without requiring that it be filled by a certified law enforcement officer, a job seemingly tailored for Swicord, who couldn’t get one.

But Swicord kept trying.

After the district court judge affirmed, he appealed to the Nebraska Supreme Court, which did the same.

Swicord again sought admission to the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center, this time for basic training.

This time he answered “yes” to the pertinent questions, to which he’d previously answered “no.”

But the director denied him admission, then the council, concluding that Swicord “could not be characterized as being honest, truthful, and trustworthy and had failed to meet his burden by clear and convincing evidence that he possessed good character.”

And they denied his entrance for failing to meet the minimum requirements for admission.

Swicord again turned to the courts, arguing that the Seward County Sheriff’s finding that he demonstrated good character should be binding on the council.

The district court rejected Swicord’s arguments, so he appealed again.

Friday’s Supreme Court decision didn’t reach the merits of the appeal, after finding a flaw in how the case had been filed.

“Our review of the record shows that the district court lacked jurisdiction over Swicord’s petition for review because he failed to include all parties of record,” Chief Justice Mike Heavican wrote.

Because the Law Enforcement Training Center’s director had testified at the council’s hearing, she should have been included as a party of record, he said, so “Swicord’s appeal must be dismissed.”

As recently as Tuesday, Sheriff Mike Vance said he supports Swicord, who continues in his role on the task force despite his legal battle.

But Swicord may be running out of legal options, short of asking for a rehearing or for the U.S. Supreme Court to review his case.