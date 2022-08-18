Suspect in fatal crash bound over to District Court

Michael Mostek of Grand Island, accused of motor vehicle homicide following a May 16 accident that took the life of a motorcyclist from Wood River, had his case bound over to Hall County District Court on Aug. 5.

Kent Redwine, 51, died in the crash that occurred northeast of Wood River at about 9:45 p.m. Mostek was driving a red 2015 Nissan Altima. Redwine was piloting a 2021 Indian Challenger motorcycle.

Mostek, 33, has pleaded not guilty to motor vehicle homicide, two counts of negligent child abuse with no injury, false reporting, first-offense reckless driving and failure to use a seat belt.

Mostek waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Hall County Court July 29.

While passing vehicles on Highway 30, the Altima struck the motorcycle near Highway 30 and Burwick Road, according to authorities. The Altima was heading east on Highway 30.

The accident happened about three miles west of the intersection of Schauppsville Road and Highway 30.

Redwine was transported by Wood River Fire Department to CHI St. Francis Medical Center, where he died.

At the accident scene, the owner of the Altima, Grace Williamson, told deputies she was the driver of the vehicle at the time of the collision. Two days later, Mostek and Williamson came forward to admit Mostek was the driver at the time of the collision.

Williamson, a 22-year-old Grand Island woman, was in the passenger seat of the vehicle and two juveniles were in the back seat.

District Court Judge Andrew Butler scheduled a pretrial conference for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 1. Mostek was released on bond June 6.

The prosecutor in the case is Deputy Hall County Attorney Sarah Hinrichs. Mostek is represented by Jerrod Jaeger of Fremont.