KEARNEY – A 24-year-old Kearney man wanted in a child abuse case for allegedly harming a 1-year-old girl is in custody at the Buffalo County Jail following a weeklong manhunt.

The Kearney Police Department reported that Jacob Ellingson, 24, of Kearney was arrested without incident Friday after police received a tip regarding his whereabouts.

The victim in the child abuse case is receiving care at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha, where she was flown a week ago. Kearney police officials are not releasing the identity of the girl or her condition.

According to a press release, Kearney police received a credible tip at 3:30 a.m. Friday that Ellingson was inside a Buffalo County residence.

Members of Kearney police and the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol responded to the address. Officers were able to contact Ellingson via cellphone and negotiated with him for several minutes.

Police reported that Ellingson voluntarily exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident. He then was booked into the Buffalo County Jail.

Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh said the investigation will continue and anyone who aided or knowingly harbored Ellingson will be held accountable.