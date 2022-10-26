Suspect in Laurel slayings released from hospital, being held at prison in Lincoln

The Laurel man accused of fatally shooting four of his neighbors in August and starting their homes on fire has been released from the hospital and jailed.

Early the morning of Aug. 5, Nebraska State Patrol troopers closed in on Jason Jones' home to arrest him in connection to the discovery of four bodies the day before and found Jones with significant burns.

He was airlifted to CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln, where he had been receiving treatment ever since.

In a news release, State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said Jones was discharged and taken to the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.

On Wednesday, Jones hadn't yet been set for his first court appearance on the charges: 10 felonies, including four counts each of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony and two counts of first-degree arson.

Cedar County Judge Douglas Luebe previously set his bail at $5 million.

In court records, he stands accused of killing Gene Twiford, 86; Janet Twiford, 85; Dana Twiford, 55; and Michele Ebeling, 53.

The shocking crime began to come to light early Aug. 4, when an explosion at 209 Elm St. around 3:30 a.m. led first responders to find Ebeling, who lived there.

She was lying inside the back door and had been shot twice.

Later that morning, a 911 call came in about smoke coming from a home three blocks away at 503 Elm St., though law enforcement believe the fires were started at around the same time.

There, law enforcement found the Twiford couple and their daughter.

They all had died of gunshot wounds.

In court records, investigators said they found a backpack in Ebeling's home with several receipts that linked to Jones' credit card. Among the items purchased: a 6-gallon automatic shutoff gas can, a fuel tank and a camping backpack.

At the Twiford home, law enforcement found a pistol linked to Jones.