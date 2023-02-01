Suspect’s bond set at $3 million in York homicide case

YORK – Wednesday morning, York County Judge Lynelle Homolka set a $3 million, 10% bond for Bart Beutler, 47, of York, who is accused of killing Stacie Beutler, 46.

Beutler was heavily guarded by the York County Sheriff’s Department and Correctional Services personnel as his first court appearance was held.

York County Attorney Gary Olson will be prosecuting the case, along with special prosecutor George Welch from the Nebraska Attorney General’s office.

Judge Homolka asked Beutler if he wanted Olson to read aloud the language of the complaint against him and he said he did. However, as Olson proceeded to read the language of the case, Beutler said he didn’t want to hear it any longer. The judge had Olson proceed, with Beutler sighing heavily throughout the reading.

Beutler was informed of the charges against him and the possible penalties, which include:

• First degree murder, a Class 1 or Class 1A felony. If it would be determined to be a Class 1 felony and he was convicted, he could then be facing the possibility of the death penalty. If it was determined to be a Class 1A felony and he was convicted, he could then be facing the possibility of life in prison.

• Use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Class 1C felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of 5-50 years in prison upon conviction.

• Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a Class 1D felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of 3-50 years in prison upon conviction. Olson said the illegal firearm is a .40-caliber Smith and Wesson pistol.

When addressing the issue of bond, Welch asked that no bond be assigned. “In one count, he is facing a possible maximum sentence of death. He was previously convicted of second degree murder in Arizona and he illegally possessed a pistol during the killing.”

Judge Homolka said she considered the probable cause information, as well as Beutler’s criminal history when setting the $3 million, 10% bond. She also set additional conditions of bond, including that he must sign a waiver of extradition, he cannot leave Nebraska, he must relinquish his passport if he has one, “there can be no contact whatsoever with any of the victim’s family members,” he cannot possess any firearms or ammunition, he cannot consume any alcohol or drugs and he must submit to chemical testing while out on bond.

The judge asked Beutler if he would be hiring an attorney, with him responding, “I need one. I can’t afford one.” As she asked financial questions of Beutler, in order to determine if he could afford an attorney, he said, “I have been doing temp jobs since I got here. My last full-time job was in Arizona. I have no source of income, nothing but debt. Stacie and I have a joint account, there might be 50 bucks in it. And I don’t know anyone here.”

Judge Homolka appointed the Nebraska Public Advocacy Commission to defend Beutler and set an election of preliminary hearing date for Feb. 15.

Following Wednesday morning’s hearing, Beutler was returned to the York County Jail.