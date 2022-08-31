Sustainable Beef signs partnership with Walmart for North Platte meatpacking plant

NORTH PLATTE — Sustainable Beef LLC has inked a deal with Walmart to supply the national retailer with the majority of the beef it’ll process at its planned meatpacking plant in North Platte.

Walmart will hold a minority interest in Sustainable Beef, with local investors and the project’s founding ranchers holding the majority, CEO David Briggs said after the two companies announced their partnership agreement Wednesday morning.

He said earth-moving will start during September, with formal groundbreaking set for Oct. 4 at the former city sewer lagoon where the 1,500-head-a-day processing plant will rise.

The plant, with 875 employees, is expected to open by late 2024.

Wednesday’s news comes two years after North Platte leaders first met with Sustainable Beef’s organizers. The project was announced March 18, 2021.

The city has granted Sustainable Beef $1 million in forgivable loans and $21.5 million in tax increment financing in addition to agreeing to sell the retired lagoon at Newberry Access and Golden Road.

The beef-plant project also will receive $20 million toward its construction cost from the state of Nebraska’s share of federal COVID-19 aid. State senators approved that allocation in April.

Briggs said that Sustainable Beef’s first contacts with Walmart took place in summer 2021, as project organizers were working on plant design and discussing the TIF package the City Council agreed to in December.

In organizers’ contacts with Walmart, “we really came to find out we were trying to accomplish the same thing in sustainability,” he said.

“We really care about our cattle, we really care about our land, and we want to tell that story. We discovered Walmart’s been trying to tell the same thing — that, hey, we’re trying to be sustainable in how we buy our food and how we support our producers.”

Briggs said the close proximity of North Platte’s Walmart Distribution Center — which specializes in grocery distribution to multiple states — also figured in Sustainable Beef’s decision to approach the retail giant.

Tyler Lehr, Walmart’s senior U.S. vice president of merchandising for deli services, meat and seafood, said the retailer wants to provide “high-quality, affordable beef to our customers.”

“We know Sustainable Beef LLC has a responsible approach to beef processing, one that includes creating long-term growth for cattle ranchers and family farmers,” Lehr said in the companies’ joint news release.

“This investment provides greater visibility into the beef supply chain and complements Walmart’s regeneration commitment to improve grazing management.”

Continued inflation, Briggs said, has driven the estimated cost past the $325 million organizers have quoted for months. Briggs said he won’t confirm exact figures because they’re now considered proprietary information.

As a minority owner, Walmart will be represented on Sustainable Beef’s board of directors.

But Briggs stressed that the western and central Nebraska ranchers who helped launch the project will remain co-owners as well as suppliers of the Angus beef the North Platte plant will process and sell.

That feature allows Sustainable Beef to maintain the “cooperative hybrid” business model that has been the organizers’ goal, said Briggs, the longtime CEO of the Alliance-based WESTCO agricultural cooperative.

“All the people are in the supply room making decisions of what’s best for everybody in the whole process,” Briggs said.