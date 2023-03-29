Evan Swanson was hired to be the next Viking basketball coach Wednesday.

“I’m pretty excited for this opportunity,” he said. “I’m very grateful for it, and I’m thankful for the Northwest community to be supportive in this and giving me this opportunity.”

Swanson takes over for Chip Bahe, who recently became the St. Paul boys basketball coach.

Northwest activities director Matt Fritsche said he’s excited about the Viking hire.

“Evan has a great work ethic and is a great man to work with,” he said. “He’s going to bring in great leadership and will have great mentorship with his athletes. He’s been invested from the ground up, and I think he and his staff will help in the development of improvement.

“He brings in great energy and rapport in the genuine relationships with the kids.”

Swanson, who came from Holyoke, Colo. and played for Doane College, just completed his second year with the Vikings. He was an assistant coach under Bahe the past two seasons. Northwest finished 7-17 during the 2022-23 season.

Swanson, who teaches social studies at Northwest, said he has some goals for the Viking program.

“I would like for us to finish with a winning record, and that’s not just on varsity,” he said. “I would like to see our freshmen, reserves and junior varsity programs all finish with winning records on a consistent basis.

“I have a great staff in Joel Hope, Chad Sheffield, Kyle Carder and Dylan Nicol who are great people and will be a great help and will do a great job.”