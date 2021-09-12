Take maintenance steps now for pretty peonies next spring

If your peonies suffered from one of several diseases this summer, now is a great time to take care of those issues too. Powdery mildew is a fungal infection that causes the leaves to have a white to grayish cast to them. High relative humidity and poor air circulation are the main causes for diseases in otherwise healthy peony plants. If the infection is great enough, it can compromise the photosynthesis of the plant leaves and make it hard for the plant to make food, which can lead to a decreased flower show the following year.

If your peonies had powdery mildew this past year, you want to make sure that when they go dormant this fall, you clean up and discard any of the infected leaves. Also look at the location of the plants. If possible, try to increase the air circulation in that area to help avoid infection next year.

If your peony buds were more black and shriveled than beautiful, then botrytis might be the culprit. This is another fungal infection that we commonly see during prolonged wet springs. Just like with the powdery mildew, you want to practice good fall clean up and sanitation practices to rid the area of the infected plant material and hope for better weather next year.