The senator taking the lead on criminal justice reform in the Nebraska Legislature says recent talks brokered by the governor and state attorney general have paved the way for progress that can be achieved yet this year.

Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, chairman of the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee, said he has a package of proposals that he hopes to amend into a bill Monday during the waning days of the 2023 session.

In addition to several proposed changes aimed at cutting Nebraska’s chronic prison overcrowding, the package calls for the formation of a state task force that would look to modernize and reform the state’s sentencing laws.

Wayne said he believes the plan can make a dent in the state’s burgeoning prison population while also creating a path forward for future changes.

The plan came out of talks last week with prosecutors and others who have opposed many past reform proposals. Wayne credited Gov. Jim Pillen, Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly and Attorney General Mike Hilgers with playing “a vital role” in convening the negotiations.

Kelly is a former federal and state prosecutor who is now part of the administration that must deal with running and funding the state’s prison system. That gives him a unique perspective, Wayne said.

“We got something that I think will make a significant impact on reducing our prison population,” Wayne said. “It’s setting up a framework on how (to) tick off issues one at a time.”

Among the proposals generally agreed to that Wayne hopes to amend into LB50 as early as Monday:

* Create a Nebraska Sentencing Reform Task force, made up of representatives from the governor’s office, attorney general, Legislature, law enforcement and prosecutors, that over the next two years would work to overhaul the state’s sentencing laws.

* Make “geriatric parole” available for most inmates aged 75 or older who have served at least 15 years of their sentence. Those convicted of first-degree murder, kidnapping or crimes involving sexual contact would not be eligible. The decision on early release would still be up to the parole board.

* Create a mandatory window of parole eligibility for inmates beginning at least two years before they would be mandatorily discharged. The change is intended to reduce the number of offenders “jamming out,” which means being released into the community without supervision when their sentences end. Release decisions would remain up to the parole board.

* Create a pilot program for what’s often called a “halfway back house’’ — secure, temporary housing for parolees who commit technical violations — as an alternative to sending them back to prison.

* Require that for previous convictions to be used to elevate misdemeanor theft to a felony, the previous convictions should have occurred in the previous 10 years.

* Reduce the mandatory minimum sentence for alleged habitual criminals if the latest offense does not involve violence, threats of violence, sexual contact or unlawful possession of a firearm.

* Expand problem-solving courts — special courts like drug courts that seek to work with offenders to keep them out of prison.

* Streamline parole for certain qualified offenders, with one of the conditions being good behavior behind bars.

Other changes Wayne had sought — among them reducing penalties for possessing very small amounts of drugs — will be the subject of the future discussions on sentencing.

Nebraska lawmakers also appear poised to address the growth and overcrowding in the state’s prison system by spending more than $350 million to build a 1,500-bed replacement for the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

But based on current projections for the state’s prison population, Nebraska could be faced with building another new prison before the decade is out.

Nebraska’s prison system for years has suffered from chronic overcrowding and staff shortages. Moreover, a World-Herald analysis found Nebraska’s prison population has grown faster than in any other state over the past decade.

Between 2011 and 2021, Nebraska’s prison population grew 21% while prison numbers fell nationally by 24%. Nebraska was one of only five states to increase its prison population during that period.

The plummeting inmate numbers nationally have been attributed to falling crime rates and states’ re-examination of the get-tough-on-crime policies that swelled inmate ranks nationally since the 1980s. Nearly 40 states have engaged in such “justice reinvestment” initiatives since 2007.

But a similar reform effort in Nebraska crashed and burned in the Legislature last year.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and the state’s prosecutors balked at any changes that reduced sentences or made inmates eligible for parole sooner, with Ricketts calling them “soft on crime.” Since lawmakers and Ricketts were unable to reach any compromise in the final days of the session, nothing passed.

Wayne, the new chair of the committee that deals with criminal justice issues, was hoping to revive the effort this year with a new governor. But when his committee advanced a bill last month containing a number of last year’s proposals and others, it faced opposition from Pillen, Hilgers and prosecutors.

Wayne said that led to the recent talks that produced some breakthroughs, as well as pledges to work for more in the future.

“It was the healthiest and most honest conversation I have been a part of,” Wayne said.