LINCOLN — A bill that would provide tax incentives for donations to scholarship funds for private and faith-based schools made it through a second round of debate in the Nebraska Legislature.

Lawmakers advanced Legislative Bill 753 to the third and final round of debate in a 33-11 vote Thursday night. The legislation was introduced by State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of the Omaha area, who has pushed for years to provide more school choice opportunities.

“My heart is all in on this,” Linehan said.

LB 753 would provide tax credits for individuals and entities that donate to scholarship funds that help students attend private and parochial schools. Under the bill, $25 million would be available for credits in 2024, with the same amount available for the next two years. After that, the limit for credits would grow to a maximum of $100 million per year.

Individuals and businesses could not receive more than $100,000 in annual credits, while estates and trusts would be capped at $1 million per year.

The Nebraska Legislature has considered similar measures in each of the last five years, but all have failed. Last year’s proposal fell five votes short on a filibuster-ending cloture motion.

This time around, LB 753 narrowly overcame its first-round filibuster in March, reaching cloture through a 33-12 vote. In both rounds, the bill ended filibusters with the support of a handful of Democratic lawmakers — Omaha Sens. Mike McDonnell, Justin Wayne and Terrell McKinney — and on Thursday it picked up another vote for cloture from Democratic Sen. Jane Raybould of Lincoln.

Another change in the vote came from Republican Sen. Myron Dorn of Adams, who voted to end the first-round filibuster but did not vote for cloture in the second round. Dorn said he recognizes the importance of the bill but is generally opposed to the concept.

In the first round, Dorn said he only voted for cloture because a supporter, Sen. Raymond Aguilar of Grand Island, was absent and the bill would have died without Aguilar’s vote. Dorn said he would have voted again to end the filibuster on Thursday if his vote had been needed.

LB 753 is part of a larger education package proposed by Gov. Jim Pillen that would, among other things, provide an additional $1 billion to public education funding through a new component of the state’s general fund. Pillen previously said the scholarship bill was a crucial part of the package, and if it fails, it could “jeopardize funding for all Nebraska students.”

Much of Thursday’s debate centered around an amendment that Linehan introduced and was adopted near the end of the day. She said she collaborated with Sens. Jana Hughes of Seward and Barry DeKay of Niobara to address some concerns she heard in the previous round.

Among other things, the amendment would require scholarship organizations spend 90% to 95% of their revenue toward scholarships, and would add requirements to the reporting mechanism established to monitor the progress of the scholarships and which students are benefiting from them.

The rest of the debate was similar to the bill’s first round of debate. Linehan and other supporters say LB 753 is necessary to give high-need students different options to receive an education that best serves them.

Opponents say that LB 753 effectively gives public money to private schools. But Linehan said the dollars going to private and parochial schools will represent private donations, not public money, since it hasn’t been collected as taxes.

“It’s not government money until we have it in our hands,” she said.

Opponents also say the bill risks taking money away from public schools, since the money going to tax credits is not available to go into the state’s school funding formula.

LB 753 supporter Sen. Tom Briese of Albion disagreed. By the same logic, he said, all bills that appropriate money to anything other than public education are also taking money from public schools.

Opponents also have said the legislation is essentially a tax credit for the wealthy. Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha said the tax credits would primarily benefit residents who have disposable income to make donations to scholarship funds.

Linehan has said individuals who make smaller donations would receive tax credits as well. She also said the bill specifically prioritizes students for scholarships if they are from low-income families or have been bullied.

“It creates opportunity for those who need it most,” Linehan said.

But some lawmakers have said they were concerned that private schools would be able to discriminate. Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha, who is gay, said his son might not be allowed into Catholic school because of the faith’s view on same-sex unions.