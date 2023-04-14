The highly pathogenic avian influenza that has devastated poultry flocks and wild birds also has killed three outdoor-dwelling domestic cats in Nebraska this year, with the latest report coming last month.

The first two cats to test positive for the H5N1 strain came from the same household in Madison County in January, said Dr. Sarah Sillman, an assistant professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and veterinary diagnostic pathologist at UNL’s Nebraska Veterinary Diagnostic Center. Two other cats in the household, which is situated on an acreage or farm, did not become ill.

A third cat, in Buffalo County, became ill in March and later tested positive for the virus.

Sillman, who wrote a report to alert veterinarians after the January cases, said infections with highly pathogenic avian influenza among domestic cats aren’t new, having occurred in past outbreaks. But they remain rare. Another such case occurred in recent months in Wyoming.

While it’s not known how the animals were infected, it’s likely they preyed on wild birds infected with the virus, she said. The current outbreak has been so severe, it’s providing lots of opportunities for such infections to occur. The region also has been in the midst of spring migration.

“Cats tend to become more infected because of how we keep them as pets,” she said, noting that the felines often spend time or even live outdoors.

The best way to prevent such infections is to keep pet cats indoors and away from wild birds — not to mention backyard flocks, should they become infected — and avoid feeding them uncooked poultry, she said.

Sillman noted in her report that there is no evidence that cats or other infected mammals can spread the virus to humans.

Documented cases, while still rare, have been reported in other carnivores, including bears, seals, coyotes, domestic dogs, raccoons, foxes and skunks. Testing earlier this year confirmed that a cougar, a bear and two tigers at the Riverside Discovery Center in Scottsbluff died from the virus. The animals reportedly ate local geese that had been donated to the zoo.