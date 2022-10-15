The meaning of 'Koponi'

CEO Fouad Mhadji told The Independent how his father, grandfather and great-grandfather were vanilla farmers in the Comoros.

"My dad got to go abroad and make connections, so he was able to push it a little farther, taking it to Europe and looking for customers," he said, "but it's slow-going and farmers are just stuck there with a lot of vanilla beans and they don't know where to go."

He added, "If I can do something about this, I need to do something, because there is a lot of opportunity and a lot of life that can be improved because of this."

Koponi is a family name, Mhadji explained.

It is not a surname, but a name given to a people of a neighborhood.

It literally means "trading site."

This dates back to the 1840s, when the French first brought the bourbon vanilla to the islands, and money was not used in Comoros.

The vanilla farmed there would be traded for other goods, such as plates or silver forks.

"People, to buy those, would come to see my grandma and instead of paying money they would pay beans," he said. "That's how she collected other farmers' vanilla, and once they know the ship is coming from Europe or Asia or America, my grandfather would take everything and put it on a donkey, and ride to the port and see who is there and exchange with what he brought."

As the company name, it celebrates his origins and serves as a legacy.

"I want to have something for my children and grandchildren. They will ask, why this name? And they will have that story," Mhadji said.