“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Show times are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Eleven-year-old Margaret moves to a new town and starts to contemplate everything about life, friendship and adolescence. She relies on her mother, Barbara, who offers loving support, and her grandmother, Sylvia, who’s coming to terms with finding happiness in the next phase of her life. Questions of identity, one’s place in the world, and what brings meaning to life soon brings them closer together than ever before.
This film is rated PG-13 for thematic material involving sexual education and some suggestive material.
Admission is $5 for adults, and $4 for children and seniors. For more information, call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
