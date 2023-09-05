Three Nebraska State Patrol cruisers stopped along Interstate 80 to investigate a disturbance Saturday were damaged by another vehicle that veered off the roadway.

The incident occurred about 3 p.m. near Ogallala. No troopers were injured in the collision, a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol said Sunday.

Troopers had been called to a report of two people arguing on the shoulder of I-80. They located a man and woman, who had been traveling together, engaged in a verbal confrontation, the spokesman said.

While the incident was being sorted out, a Honda Civic drove onto the I-80 shoulder, striking one of the cruisers and pushing it forward into the other two. All of the troopers were out of their vehicles at the time.

The driver of the Honda was taken to a local hospital by members of the Ogallala Fire Department. The driver’s injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

The argument between the man and woman was resolved with the parties separating. The Keith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.