Tuesday marks a notable landmark in the COVID-19 pandemic, the three-year anniversary of when Nebraska had its first brush with the coronavirus.

On Feb. 7, 2020, some 57 Americans who had been in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak, landed in Omaha and were shuttled to the Nebraska National Guard’s Camp Ashland. Ten days later, 13 Americans who tested positive or were exposed to the coronavirus aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Japan were brought to the University of Nebraska Medical Center/Nebraska Medicine campus.

Much has changed since. After hundreds of thousands of infections among Nebraskans and nearly 5,000 deaths, the state is in the midst of its first winter lull, with cases currently at one of the lowest points in the pandemic.

That anniversary comes a week after the Biden administration announced plans to end the national and public health emergency declarations issued for the pandemic on May 11.

The state recorded 911 new cases of COVID-19 last week, a tally similar to the 800 and 918 cases recorded the previous two weeks. Cases, in fact, are a small fraction of what they were a year ago, when the state was in the grip of its largest-ever surge, brought by the omicron variant.

Nebraska currently has the fourth-lowest case rate among the states. Hospitalizations are trending sharply down and are at their lowest level since mid-October.

Cases and hospitalizations also continue to trend down nationally. Now with the emergency declarations slated to end, what does it mean?

In place since early 2020, those declarations gave the federal government the flexibility to waive or modify certain requirements in a variety of areas, from Medicare and Medicaid coverage to telehealth requirements. They also made sure that Americans, including those without insurance, could get COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments at no cost, either by making them available at no charge or by requiring insurance companies to cover the cost of administering them.

Dr. James Lawler, a co-executive director of UNMC’s Global Center for Health Security, said the biggest impact of the move will be on access to testing, vaccines and therapies for a large portion of the population.

“I think you’re going to see access to tests and vaccines and therapies go down even more, and I think it will differentially affect people who are already on the margins in terms of access to health care and ability to pay for health care services,” he said.

The Food and Drug Administration, meanwhile, has proposed changing to annual vaccines for COVID-19, like the schedule now used for influenza shots. Some have argued that such a step would improve vaccine uptake, which has dropped off significantly.

But Lawler said it’s premature to assume that health officials know what an ideal vaccine schedule looks like for COVID-19.

It’s pretty clear from available data, he said, that most people probably need to be vaccinated at least every four to six months. That’s the timing that has provided evidence of adequate protection against infection and severe infection, given the rate at which immunity from the shots and infections wanes and new variants rise with greater immune escape capabilities.

As for announcing an end to the pandemic emergency now, he said, “most of these decisions are now driven by political calculation rather than science or public health interest.”

The reality, he said, is that the nation still is losing thousands of people a week to COVID-19.

Indeed, Nebraska added 19 deaths last week. The state has averaged nearly two deaths a day over the past month, bringing the total pandemic toll to 4,765.