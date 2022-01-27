Thursday's city roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Central Valley defeats Heartland Lutheran

GREELEY — Central Valley got out to an early lead on Heartland Lutheran and didn’t let up.

The Cougars led 28-13 at the break to help them to a 61-22 win over the Red Hornets Thursday.

Neleigh Poss led Central Valley with 16 points, while Alexis Johnson and Vanessa Wood both chipped in 12 points.

HL coach Brad Bills said he was impressed with the Cougars.

“Central Valley is very athletic and have nice balance,” he said. “They can all score. We tried hard but we couldn’t keep up with them. They get the ball inside and we can rebound well.”

Brielle Saddler and Brynn Saddler both led Heartland Lutheran with eight points.

Heartland Lutheran 6 7 7 2—22

Central Valley 13 15 20 13—61

HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Maggie Bexten 2, Brielle Saddler 8, Abigail Niemeier 2, Brynn Saddler 8, Kathleen Spiehs 2.