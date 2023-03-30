Track and Field

Urbanski leads NW at Norris Invite

FIRTH – Avyn Urbanski had herself a day at the Norris Invite.

The Northwest senior set two school records in taking the 100 at 12.05 and 200 at 25.06.

Urbanski’s time in the 100 puts her at No. 1 on the Independent All-Time All-Area leaders as well as No. 3 in the 200.

Kyra Ray also grabbed a win for Northwest in winning the pole vault at 10-0. The Vikings had 21 medalists to help them take second with 99.5 points.

The Northwest boys 400 relay team of Tegan Lemkau, Chris Medlock, Nathan Carkoski and Victor Isele won the race at 45.00. That was the Vikings’ lone win but had 18 medalists to help them finish third with 90 points.

Nyanok leads Red Hornet girls at Hi-Line Invite

ELWOOD – Kiki Nyanok grabbed a pair of wins for Heartland Lutheran at the Hi-Line Invite Thursday.

Nyanok grabbed wins in the 100 (13.68) and 200 (28.07) to help the Red Hornets finish eighth with 28 points.

Girls Soccer

Northwest defeats York, improves to 4-0

YORK – The Northwest girls soccer team stayed undefeated on the season.

The Class B, No. 7 Vikings improved to 4-0 after defeating York 3-0 Thursday in York.

Ava Smith,Lexie Lilienthal and Lupe Sanchez all scored the Northwest goals in the first half.

The Vikings outshot the Dukes 30-2 during the contest.

“York played us very tough and we missed some opportunities. We possessed the ball well as we outshot them 30-2 Our focus will be to finish those chances before next week’s games,” NW coach Jess Herrmann said. “But I was proud of the effort from the girls as we were down a couple of starters due to injury. We should be back to full strength next week.”

Northwest hosts Elkhorn at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Boys Soccer

Vikings suffer first loss of season

YORK - The Northwest boys soccer team suffered its first loss of the season Thursday.

The Class B, No. 6 Vikings dropped a 3-1 decision to York.

Caden Keller scored the lone Northwest goal in the 56th minute. NW co-coach Ann Purdy said the Vikings had their chances early on but York was able to get momentum with a goal late in the first half.

“We just couldn’t convert in the first half,” Purdy said. “They were able to convert late in the first half. They really defended the goal very well. I gotta give them credit. Our defense needs to improve.”

Northwest will play at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Aurora at 10:30 a.m.

Tennis

GISH girls take fourth at North Platte Invite

NORTH PLATTE - The Grand Island girls tennis finished fourth at the North Platte Invite Thursday.

Katelyn Rodriguez led the Islanders with a second-place finish at No. 2 singles.

No other information was provided.

GOLF

Northwest finishes second at York Tri.

YORK – The Northwest boys golf team came in second at the York Tri. Thursday.

The Vikings fired a 374 at the York Country Club.

Dane Martin led Northwest with an 89, while Kanyon Shada came with a 93.

York Tri.

Team Standings

York 308, Northwest 374, Fillmore Central 405

Northwest scorers

Dane Martin 89, Kanyon Shada 93, Myles Eriksen 94, Zach Fausch 98.