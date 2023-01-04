 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday's schedule

Area Schedule

Boys basketball

Central City at Fillmore Central

Central Valley at Burwell

Fullerton at Nebraska Christian

Grand Island at Kearney

Hastings at Adams Central

Hastings St. Cecilia at Sandy Creek

Heartland Lutheran at Riverside

Lawrence-Nelson at Giltner

Ravenna at Doniphan-Trumbull

Wood River at Arcadia/Loup City

Girls Basketball

Central City at Fillmore Central

Central Valley at Burwell

Elba at CWC

Fullerton at Nebraska Christian

Grand Island at Kearney

Hastings at Adams Central

Hastings St. Cecilia at Sandy Creek

Heartland Lutheran at Riverside

Lawrence-Nelson at Giltner

Ravenna at Doniphan-Trumbull

Wood River at Arcadia/Loup City

Wrestling 

North Manstedt Girls Invite (Adams Central, Arcadia-Loup City, Aurora, Centura, Grand Island, Northwest, Ord)

Elkhorn Valley Tri. (Nebraska Christian)

Grand Island CC at Burwell

Hastings at Beatrice

Ord at Plainview

