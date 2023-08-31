Thursday summaries
Elkhorn North 8, Hastings 7
Hastings; 101; 300; 02-7; 11; 5
Elkhorn North; 040; 001; 03-8; 11; 4
WP-Pribnow. LP-Ochsner. 2B-H: Wenzl. EN: Pearson.
St. Paul Tri.
Central City 11, St. Paul 4
Central City; 100; 046–11; 12; 1
St. Paul; 200; 110–4; 5; 5
WP-Schindler. LP-Wegner. 2B-SP: Wegner.
Central City 12, Centura-CV 5
Central City; 104; 43-12; 14; 1
People are also reading…
Centura-CV; 100;04-5; 7; 4
WP-Burbach. LP-Brandt. 2B-CC: Schindler, Botsch. CCV: Jacobs, Lauritsen, Chelewski. HR-CCV: Brandt.
Centura-CV 10, St. Paul 6
Centura-CV; 351; 01-10; 12; 5
St. Paul; 101; 22-6; 8; 4
WP-Lauritsen. LP-Wegner. 2B-CCV: Jacobs, Brandt. 3B-SP: Vokes. HR-CCV: Suntych.
Thursday scores
Alliance 18, Hershey 13
Arlington 12, Cass 1
Ashland-Greenwood 3, Beatrice 0
Auburn 10, Wilber-Clatonia 0
Bellevue West 17, Omaha South 5
Bishop Neumann 15, Fort Calhoun 3
Blair 11, Omaha Gross Catholic 0
CCV 10, St. Paul 5
Centennial 9, Syracuse 1
Central City 11, St. Paul 4
Central City 12, CCV 5
Columbus 14, Bellevue East 13
Crete 12, Lincoln Northwest 10
FCEMF 10, Southern/Diller-Odell 4
Gothenburg 9, Lexington 5
Gretna 6, Legend, CO 1
Highway 91 6, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 3
Millard North 1, Lincoln Southwest 0
Omaha Buena Vista 20, Omaha Benson 8
Omaha Westside 9, Papillion-LaVista South 7
Pierce 8, O'Neill 7
Ralston 14, Platteview 3
Silo, OK 9, Omaha Westside 8
Wahoo 6, Elkhorn 0
Wayne 16, South Sioux City 0
York 10, Aurora 2