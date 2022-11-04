Tickets now on sale for LaCamerata

Hear ye! Hear ye! Hear ye!

The LaCamerata Madrigal Singers will present their 36th annual Elizabethan feast and performances the Saturday and Sunday of Thanksgiving weekend at Riverside Golf Club.

This unique form of holiday entertainment will feature 17 adult singers from Central Nebraska as well as a Jester and a Prince and Princess chorus made up of area youth from third through eighth graders. All participants will be clad in ornate Renaissance costume and the Grand Ballroom at Riverside Golf Club will be transformed into an old English castle.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; the feast will be served at 6. The menu includes wassail, cranberry candled walnut and feta salad, cauliflower bisque soup, braised beef, au gratin potatoes, and green beans with parmesan cheese. Warm bread pudding or black forest chocolate cake will be served for dessert.

Tickets (reserved seating only) are $35 and include the four-course meal and entertainment. Tickets are on sale at the Hy-Vee customer service desk, or can be ordered by phone (credit card only for phone orders), at 308-381-3678.

For more information or for group reservations, contact Pam Ahlman, director, at 308-370-6586 or ahlmanfam@gmail.com