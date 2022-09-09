 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Timber

Timber

Timber is shy when you first meet him. He's afraid of loud noises and will hide at first when new... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts