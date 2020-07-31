Brett Brockman of Hastings learned how to solve the colorful cube puzzle known as the Rubik’s Cube when he was in college.
When his family learned of his new skill, Brockman said, they started handing him new cubes, asking if he could solve them.
His collection grew to now having more than 20 cubes of different shapes, sizes and designs.
Brockman said he doesn’t know when he decided he was going to officially collect Rubik’s Cubes, but it “just kind of snowballed.”
“I started out with one, and then I found out that there were different sizes,” he said.
The original Rubik’s Cube is a three by three, but Brockman said there are 4-by-4 cubes, 2-by-2 cubes, 5-by-5 cubes and larger.
“Then you find out there’s more with designs and colors,” said Brockman, holding up a cube that is a variation of neutral colors such as black, white, gray and silver.
“It’s progressed into trying to solve different kinds,” he said. “They’re different challenges because they are slightly different from each one.”
Brockman’s favorite cube is one that is decorated with different variations of the Green Bay Packers logo because he is originally from Wisconsin.
He also prefers three cubes his wife gave him that come from Japan.
“They move very fast,” said Brockman.
Holding up a colorful four by four cube, Brockman said, “this one’s from Japan. It moves very smooth as compared to the Rubik’s Cube brand, which is a lot clunkier.”
Brockman said he can solve the cubes that are from Japan faster than he can solve the Rubik’s Cube-brand cubes because they move faster and easier.
The biggest cube Brockman has is a 5-by-5, but he hopes to add a 6-by-6 and a 7-by-7 to his collection at some point.
“Solving a Rubik’s Cube is not as hard as everyone thinks,” said Brockman.
“You just have to have time and patience to learn how to solve them and if you can learn how to do it, you can easily solve them and your friends will be amazed.”
Watch Brockman solve a cube at theindependent.com. This is the first in a series of stories and videos about area people and their collections. Stay tuned at theindependent.com.
