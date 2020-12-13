2020 corn quality higher average test weight, lower moisture, damage

The 2020/2021 U.S. corn crop — entering marketing channels now —has a higher average test weight, lower moisture and lower total damage relative to each quality factor’s average of the previous five crops, according to the U.S. Grains Council’s 2020/2021 Corn Harvest Quality Report.

While wet weather conditions in April and May contributed to historic delays in planting and crop maturity in 2019, the 2020 crop was planted slightly ahead of the average pace of the previous five crops and experienced generally favorable conditions during the remainder of the growing season, resulting in a corn crop with both high grain quality and yield.

“Through trade, the council is committed to the furtherance of global food security and mutual economic benefit,” said USGC Chairman Jim Raben.

He said the report assists buyers in making well-informed decisions by providing reliable and timely information about the quality of the current U.S. crop.

“This year’s ample supply allows the United States to remain the world’s leading corn exporter, accounting for an estimated 36.4% of global corn exports during the marketing year,” Raben said.