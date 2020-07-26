Pheasants Forever will receive $1.2 million from the Nebraska Environmental Trust to be used for several programs including: Corners for Wildlife, Pathway for Wildlife and Working Lands, Grassland Improvement Program, and the Mobile Prescribed Burn Unit & Education Outreach partnership.
The Nebraska Environmental Trust Board awarded $20 million for 118 projects this year. Of these, 73 were new applications and 45 are carry-over projects.
— The Mobile Prescribed Burn Unit and Education Outreach grant will help to provide prescribed fire equipment, public education, and training throughout the state. Wildlife partnership and management plans call for the increased use of prescribed burns and education regarding conservation programs to reach management and partnership goals. This grant funding will continue to foster the partnership with landowners implementing their goals.
— The Corners for Wildlife program continues to be a successful program and celebrates its 24th year of partnership between the Trust, Pheasants Forever & Quail Forever, Natural Resource Districts, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and landowners throughout the state to establish permanent wildlife habitat. This partnership has established over 12,000 acres of habitat on private lands.
— The Pathway for and Wildlife and Working Lands program is designed to bridge the gaps between working lands and wildlife. PFW offers incentives to enhance wildlife habitat on cropland and working lands. PFW includes options for habitat establishment with annual contract payments and cost-share assistance on practices such as brush removal, smooth brome control, and prescribed fire.
— The Grassland Improvement Program was started in 2007 for the purposes of restoring native grasslands and increasing quality grazing. The program emphasizes deferred and rotational grazing and deferred haying with implemented prescribed fire on the property. Landowners can also use this program to remove Eastern Red Cedars, repair erosion cuts and gullies, and increase wildlife and pollinator habitats. Since its inception, GIP has worked with 217 landowners on over 40,000 acres.
These grants are made possible through a combination of partnerships between Pheasants Forever, Quail Forever, Nebraska Game & Parks Commission, United States Department of Agriculture, the US Fish & Wildlife Service, Natural Resources Districts, and the Nebraska Environmental Trust. More information on these programs and events are available at www.NebraskaPF.com.
