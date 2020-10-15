Northwest defeats GICC in extra innings before falling to Hastings in a walk-off home run

“Northwest has never been this far. One win is as far as they’ve gotten here. We got two and got into the top four. I love it.”

Northwest 15, GICC 11, 8 innings

Northwest claimed another dramatic extra-inning victory over Grand Island Central Catholic when the second home run of the season by sophomore third baseman Grace Baasch turned out to be a walk-off grand slam. That gave the Vikings a 15-11 thriller over the Crusaders in eight innings.

The game was similar to a 16-15 10-inning win by Northwest over GICC in subdistrict play. In that game, the Vikings led 9-3 only to see the Crusaders come back.

This time around, it was an 8-2 advantage after two innings that wasn’t enough for Northwest.

“We got on top of them, and I said that we’ve got to stay on top of them otherwise we’re going to let them right back in because we’d done it twice with them this year and we did it again today,” Sadd said. “But we came out victorious. We held them in extra innings, came in and I said to just give us one (run). They loaded the bases and Grace comes in and hits that walk-off grand slam.”

This continued a season-long trend of comebacks by Central Catholic.