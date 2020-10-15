Northwest defeats GICC in extra innings before falling to Hastings in a walk-off home run

HASTINGS – Northwest experienced both sides of walk-off home runs during Thursday’s action at the Class B state tournament.
But the walk-off loss thanks to a three-run shot to right by Hastings’ Kaelan Schultz brought the Vikings’ season to a close.
Schultz’s homer capped off a six-run output by Hastings over the final two innings to earn an 8-6 victory. That moved the Tigers into the final day of the state tournament for the first time in program history. They will face Norris in Friday’s 11:30 a.m. losers bracket final with the winner advancing to face Omaha Skutt.
“It’s a milestone that we haven’t been able to get to ever, and it’s just kind of been hovering around us for the last few years,” Hastings coach Ashley Speak said. “To finally be able to do it in walk-off fashion against one of our biggest rivals was awesome.”
Hastings (32-4) trailed 6-5 heading into the bottom of the seventh but had the top of the lineup going. Sophie Cerveny led off with an infield single to get the tying run on and Samantha Schmidt followed with another single.
That set the plate for Schultz, Hastings’ leading home run hitter, who connected on a 1-2 pitch.
“It was just a real moment,” she said. “I knew I had to come up and get a good base hit. (Pitcher Ava Laurent) threw me two outside pitches and I was like I’m going to go with it. That’s what happened.
“I was hunting a meatball down the middle. I was ready for it. I was definitely ready for it. It felt really good right off the bat. I was, ‘Dang, that’s an awesome moment.’”
It was a moment Hastings’ coaches hoped would have a chance to happen.
“The assistants were just up in my ear when we were in the sixth if we could get two on and get the top (of the order) back up, we have a chance,” Speak said. “You can see why.”
Northwest coach Mitch Sadd said facing Schultz in that situation is dangerous.
“You’re hoping that she doesn’t get all of it,” he said. “She did, and she took it out.”
Another big home run set up Schultz’s moment. The Tigers closed to within 6-5 in the bottom of the sixth on a three-run shot by Peytin Hudson.
Sadd said a near-miss on Hudson made a big difference.
“We painted the corner with that one pitch, and it was a perfect pitch,” he said. “We should have had the strikeout there but they let that go. They hit the home run, and that puts them right back into the ballgame. Then we knew they had the top of their lineup coming back up, and Hastings at the top is very strong.”
Northwest (27-12) got off to a strong start.
Already leading 1-0 on Faith Gibson’s RBI single in the first, the Vikings added three more runs in the second on back-to-back homers by freshman Kylie Caspersen and junior Emma Sundberg – the same number of homers the duo had combined to hit over the first 38 games of the season.
Hastings got onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the second on an RBI double from Alexandra Curtis. Cerveny doubled and scored on a Schmidt single in the third.
Northwest got those two runs back on Avyn Urbanaki’s second home run of the day in the fourth inning. She had one homer over the Vikings' first 38 games.
“We were spinning the ball well and their top of the lineup wasn’t really hurting us,” Sadd said. “The bottom of the lineup was hurting us. If you get to the top of their lineup and can’t get their No. 1 out right away, it makes it tough because they’re so quick.”
Caspersen went two-plus innings in the circle before giving way to Laurent, who went the distance with 140 pitches in an eight-inning victory over GICC and was battling a little soreness.
A young Northwest team advanced the furthest in a state tournament in program history.
“Everybody was calling this a rebuilding year,” Sadd said. “We told our kids at the beginning of the season this is not a rebuilding year. If you stay with our program, we’ll take you where you need to be and get you places. They bought into this and did everything they needed to do.
“Northwest has never been this far. One win is as far as they’ve gotten here. We got two and got into the top four. I love it.”
Northwest 15, GICC 11, 8 innings
Northwest claimed another dramatic extra-inning victory over Grand Island Central Catholic when the second home run of the season by sophomore third baseman Grace Baasch turned out to be a walk-off grand slam. That gave the Vikings a 15-11 thriller over the Crusaders in eight innings.
The game was similar to a 16-15 10-inning win by Northwest over GICC in subdistrict play. In that game, the Vikings led 9-3 only to see the Crusaders come back.
This time around, it was an 8-2 advantage after two innings that wasn’t enough for Northwest.
“We got on top of them, and I said that we’ve got to stay on top of them otherwise we’re going to let them right back in because we’d done it twice with them this year and we did it again today,” Sadd said. “But we came out victorious. We held them in extra innings, came in and I said to just give us one (run). They loaded the bases and Grace comes in and hits that walk-off grand slam.”
This continued a season-long trend of comebacks by Central Catholic.
“I wish we sometimes didn’t play that way, that we’d play early in the game like we do late in the game,” Crusaders coach Brock Culler said. “But they’re fighting for their softball careers, these seven seniors. These younger kids want that for them. It’s just so fun to watch and be involved with the energy level that just comes out, and then it’s game on.”
GICC used five runs in the top of the fifth to close to within 10-9, then went up in the sixth. Alexis Mudloff tied it with a one-out RBI single and scored the go-ahead run on Avery O’Boyle’s two-out double.
Northwest scored in the bottom of the seventh to extend its season. Ahdriana Medrano’s bloop hit to shallow right turned into a triple that scored Baasch – and was a scary moment for the Crusaders.
Mudloff – the second baseman -- and right fielder Alicyn O’Neill collided trying to make the catch and appeared to hit heads. Mudloff stayed down on the field for several minutes while being helped by trainers before being helped to the dugout.
“If we would have made it, I don’t think either of them would have been able to go,” Culler said. “I feel bad for those two – really, really bad for those two.
“The toughest, toughest kid on our team goes down, it’s a dent on our armor for sure. But the first thing that they did when she got back to the dugout was say ‘fight for Lexi, fight for Lexi, fight for Lexi.’ They wanted to keep fighting. What a great career by that kid.”
The Crusaders (24-11) recovered to get out of the inning after intentionally walking the bases loaded with one out. Medrano wasn’t able to score on a failed squeeze play.
Northwest got a second attempt in the bottom of the eighth and went with the long ball after GICC again walked the bases loaded with a runner on third and one out.
Baasch’s blast to center field was a no-doubter off the bat. She joined Reba Mader, Urbanski and Medrano as Vikings who homered in the win.
“They’re a fast team and they bunt the ball well,” Culler said. “We just wanted to take that squeeze play away. Credit to Grace, she put a good swing on that ball.
“I honestly thought they were going to try to squeeze it because they did the inning before that. But give them credit, they fought to. There had to be a winner and there had to be a loser.”
Culler said he was as happy as he possibly could be with a team after a season-ending loss.
“To say that I’m proud of my team is an extreme understatement,” Culler said. “The grits and the guts, the quality of our kids and coaches is just unbelievable. I am so, so blessed to be part of this thing.
“The seven seniors, my heart goes out to them right now. But like I told them they are going to look back on this and be so appreciative of everything they put into this, and they just never quit and kept fighting.”
Hastings 14, Elkhorn 13
Hastings had its own dramatic win to advance to its game against Northwest. The Tigers jumped out to a 12-0 lead over Elkhorn only to see the Antlers score the next dozen runs to tie it up.
Cerveny broke the 12-all tie with an RBI single in the top of the sixth and later scored a much-needed insurance run on an error, and Hastings held on to win 14-13.
GICC 9, Crete 6
GICC advanced to face Northwest by eliminating Crete 9-6 despite being outhit 16-11. The Cardinals stranded 12 runners.
The Crusaders got off to a quick start by scoring four in the top of the first, including three on a homer by Andrea Palma.
Crete battled back and tied things up at five before GICC plated four in the top of the sixth. Kiernan Paulk broke the tie with a two-run double.
Alexis Mudloff went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run. Alicyn O’Neill earned the win over 4 2/3 innings of relief, allowing three runs on eight hits.
