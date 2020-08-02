Gerald Mullanix
90th Birthday
The family of Gerald Mullanix would like to honor him with a card shower to celebrate his 90th birthday on Aug. 8.
Cards and memories may be sent to:
1504 Meadow Road
Grand Island, NE 68803
Happy Birthday, We Love You
Karen, Emil, Dustin,
Ashli, Shane, Colton, Wesley
