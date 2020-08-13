PHOENIX, Ariz. — Darlene Mary Hannappel, 87, of Phoenix, Ariz., died Aug. 8, 2020, at the Ryan House in Phoenix.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Clarks, with Darlene’s nephew, the Rev. Joe Hannappel, officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday until service time at the church. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery near Clarks. A funeral Mass will also be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at St. Gregory’s Church, 3424 N. 18th Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85015.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Darlene Mary was born in Central City to Irene (Supancheck) and John C. Hannappel. Irene passed during the birth of her son, Louie, leaving behind four young children. John went on to marry Louise (Schroeder), who cared for the four young children like they were her own. Darlene graduated from Clarks High School and attended St. Mary’s College in Omaha on a voice scholarship. She sang with an opera in Denver. Her favorite song was “Ave Marie,” which she sang at many family weddings and funerals. She was an avid Broncos fan and Nebraska football fan.
After Denver she moved to Long Beach, Calif., and lived with her aunt and uncle, Alice and Anthony Supancheck. She also lived in San Francisco. She would walk to work in her high heels, up and down the hills of San Francisco. In 1992, she moved to Phoenix. She was employed with Sundance Dental for 28 years. The best part of Sundance Dental was the fact she could drive all over the valley and, of course, the many friendships she made.
Darlene was a member of St. Simon and Jude Parish. In October 2017, she became a Consecrated Single, devoting her life to prayer. Darlene will be remembered for her strong dedication to her faith.
She is survived by two sisters, Joyce (Dennis) VanPelt of Dexter, Iowa, and Maxine (Mel) Paul of Phoenix; four brothers, Dale (Sue) Hannappel of Lincoln, Larry (Kathy) Hannappel of Woodland Park, Colo., Don (Shannon) Hannappel of Clarks and Tom Hannappel (Michelle Hysell) of Aurora, Colo., and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, John and Irene Hannappel, and Louise Hannappel; brothers, Wallace, Jerry and Louie (Lila) Hannappel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.