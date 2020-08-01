PALMER — Irene M. Newlon, 97, of Palmer died Friday, July 31, 2020, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at the First Church of Christ in Palmer. Interment will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery at Palmer. Pastor Jerry Quandt will be officiating.
Visitation will be an hour prior to services. Memorials will be designated at a later date.
Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in Palmer is in charge of arrangements.
Irene M. Newlon, daughter of Floyd and Theda (McCann) Newlon, was born Oct. 10, 1922, on the family farm southwest of Palmer. She entered into rest July 31, 2020, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul at the age of 97 years.
Irene attended rural school at District 41 to the eighth grade and then she attended Palmer High School, to which she rode to school for a couple of years on horseback. She graduated in 1940. Irene then attended Nebraska Central College for one year.
She began teaching at District 43 in fall 1941. Her school classes enjoyed feeding the lambs and watching sheep shearing on the farm.
In 1963, she retired from teaching after 22 years to care for her mother.
Irene and Vivian surprised us one Easter by playing the piano and organ together for church. They also played piano duets on special occasions. She especially liked to plan school and church programs. Several generations appreciated her teachings in school and church.
She was a member of the First Church of Christ in Palmer and the Willing Workers.
Survivors include her three cousins and their spouses, Gordon and Joan Smith of Wichita, Kan., Richard and Ardith Hartford of Omaha and Marta Chilton of Dixon, N.M.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Vivian Newlon.
