Household helper tips

Dear Mary: I’m looking for something I can purchase or make myself to put into the dryer to extract dog hairs from fabric. Years ago, I purchased a kind of fabric ball, which looked ordinary enough and worked great.
Since then, I’ve never seen anything like this. I’m desperate! Thanks.
— Anita
Dear Anita: I’m pretty sure you’re talking about a Dryer Maid Ball that promises to automatically remove pet hair from clothes while in the dryer and send it to the lint trap while also softening clothes and decreasing wrinkles.
In the interest of full disclosure, I have not tested this product myself because I do not have a pet. However, the customer reviews are positive from those who use this product to extract all that pet hair.
What I have tested and love are wool dryer balls. These dryer balls soften and reduce static without fragrance or chemicals — and I have noticed that they pick up stray human hair that finds its way into the dryer.
Here’s another idea worth your consideration: Before you throw your laundry in the washing machine, run the clothes through a 10-minute dryer cycle on tumble with no heat. This softens the fabrics and loosens the pet hair, which will be caught by the dryer’s lint trap. Then shake the clothes to get as many pet hairs out as possible, and toss them in the washer. When you’re done, clean your dryer’s lint trap so it’s hair-free when your load comes out of the wash.
When you give these options a try, be sure to give us your review. I’m sure yours is a common problem within our big (and growing) Everyday Cheapskate family.
Dear Mary: How can I restore the finish to an original, classic mid-century modern Formica top table that has some noticeable dull spots?
— John S.
Dear John: Don Aslett, America’s #1 Cleaning Expert, says to brighten dull or scratched laminate, rub it down with Jubilee Kitchen Wax (a venerable product still available online) or a good paste car wax like Meguiar’s Gold Class Carnauba. Just follow the instructions on the package. By the way, Jubilee Kitchen Wax is for use on almost anything: cars, boats, bikes, countertops, skis, your glasses, but don’t apply it to floors. It’s too slick. As I recall from your letter, you are very fond of your table, so if you don’t already have one of the recommended products, a $10 investment might be worth the price.
