‘Critically important’: Holiday shopping season vital to local businesses

She said they are more likely to utilize other local businesses, including banks, insurance companies, and product and service providers.

“In turn, these companies hire local residents whose wages are spent in the community,” she said. “The economic impact just continues to grow as the original sales dollars are “spent” in the community over and over again.”

Saving rates increase

According to the National Retail Federation, holiday shoppers plan to spend $998 on average on items such as gifts, food and decorations this year. Goss said many Americans stashed their government stimulus check into savings rather than spending it, which could promote additional holiday spending.

“In fact, during the pandemic, the savings rate went from 2 to 3% to 28%,” he said.

Goss encourages consumers to spend what they can, but not what they can’t afford. He also expects that Americans will receive another stimulus check, but that may come after the holiday season.

He said the pandemic has also caused “hiring headaches” for businesses.