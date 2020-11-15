‘Critically important’: Holiday shopping season vital to local businesses

It has been a rough year for many small businesses because of pandemic.
Health directives to stop the spread of the coronavirus have affected all segments of Grand Island’s economy. The holiday buying season, for many businesses, makes up a considerable share of their annual income. But with an ongoing virus surge, small businesses face uncertainty on how the holiday season will fare for them.
Each year, the day after Black Friday, people are encouraged to shop locally with Small Business Saturday, which will be Nov. 28.
The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce is encouraging people to look locally first when making buying decisions this holiday season.
The chamber and the Look Local Grow Local initiative is once again supporting Small Business Saturday.
Chamber President Cindy Johnson said the campaign to support local businesses is “critically important.”
She said this is true more so this year than ever before as the pandemic has affected many of our local businesses.
“Many locally owned and operated businesses have felt the harsh sting of COVID-19 for eight months now,” Johnson said.
She said that in a non-pandemic year, some local retailers do 75% of their business between mid-November and January.
“It is easy to see how each purchase at a local business can and does make a difference - between businesses continuing to be here in the community or, unfortunately, closing if revenues are low,” she said.
Money keeps circulating
According to Kendra Kuehl, chief operating officer for Midwest Restaurant Supply and Kitchen Superstore, when people shop locally, they keep the money circulating through the community.
“That helps grow other local businesses,” she said. “People who own local business and employees of local businesses tend to shop locally as well.”
Kuehl said the provides many benefits to community, such as strengthen the local tax bases, which supplies vital services, such as fire, medical and law enforcement.
She said the upcoming holiday season is important to the community’s small businesses.
“We hope that people will support all the local businesses in the community this holiday season and continue to build us back up,” Kuehl said.
Midwest Restaurant Supply and Kitchen Superstore, 2705 W. Highway 30, is open to the public and has the largest selection of kitchen supplies in the area. And people are spending a lot more time in their kitchens this year, even before the holiday season kicks in.
‘Decent holiday shopping season’
Creighton University economics professor Ernie Goss, Ph.D., expects a decent holiday shopping season with 2-3% overall retail sales growth. He said the e-commerce sector of the retail industry will continue to dominate sales this year. Goss is forecasting online sales to be approximately 25-30% higher than last year.
Goss said there are a few trends and buying habits that will impact holiday sales:
— Less spending on gifting experiences and travel. Gifts of services and experiences such as health club memberships and vacations were an emerging trend last year.
Goss expects consumer spending to shift to retail purchases this holiday season, due to COVID-19. He anticipates an increase in spending on products that will enhance the home, such as home entertainment devices, office products and gym equipment.
— A rebounding economy. The GDP growth rate for third quarter, which measures the pace of economic growth, was the strongest it has been since World War II.
Goss says this will signal economic growth, which could strengthen if economic lockdowns due to COVID-19 are lifted. This would help the struggling hospitality, leisure and travel industries that are currently operating well below break-even as they operate at a fraction of capacity. However, if economic lockdowns are more broadly implemented due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, significant economic damage will be inflicted on retailers, particularly smaller ones.
‘The importance of small business’
Nikki Palmer, the chamber’s special project coordinator, said there will continue to be a push to shop locally.
“Many of our business rely on holiday sales, and this year is no different,” Palmer said. “If all of those sales were to move strictly online our community would feel that negative impact.”
Amanda Hadenfeldt, owner of A-List Fashion Boutique at 322 North Pine St., said the pandemic has made her more committed to the importance of small businesses to the economic health of the community.
“We try to be really personal with our customers,” Handenfeldt said. “We help them with their outfits and shopping.”
To accommodate their customers and help grow their business, they have an online presence (www.alist.boutique.com) and provide curbside pickup.
Born and raised in the area, Handenfeldt said she knows how small businesses provide jobs, career opportunities, and the diversity of the community’s retail presence.
“Small businesses in Grand Island is what builds our character in this town,” Handenfeldt said. “Just the diversity that we have here with our small shops, restaurants and other shopping venues provides variety to our customers, along with the personalize service. Our customers are our friends and neighbors.
She said it is important to support small businesses this holiday season because of the pandemic and the continued growth of online shipping.
“We should all consider our gift giving this holiday season to come from local businesses that will keep us trucking along in these hard times,” Handenfeldt said.
Fundamental to economic growth
Goss said that locally owned businesses are fundamental to overall local, regional and national economic growth.
“Many are trying to stay afloat since less consumers are shopping and dining in public due to coronavirus concerns,” Goss said.
As a result, he said many establishments are trying to stay competitive and accommodate consumers by offering online ordering or curbside pickup.
Johnson said she is continually reminded of the importance of local stores and businesses.
“In fact, a friend’s children are on sports team, sponsored by a local business,” she said. “These local companies are the businesses that support our schools, sports, and fine arts groups, as well as community philanthropic efforts”.
Johnson said considering the impact local businesses have in a community, “Their owners and staff are invested in the well-being of Grand Island.”
She said they are more likely to utilize other local businesses, including banks, insurance companies, and product and service providers.
“In turn, these companies hire local residents whose wages are spent in the community,” she said. “The economic impact just continues to grow as the original sales dollars are “spent” in the community over and over again.”
Saving rates increase
According to the National Retail Federation, holiday shoppers plan to spend $998 on average on items such as gifts, food and decorations this year. Goss said many Americans stashed their government stimulus check into savings rather than spending it, which could promote additional holiday spending.
“In fact, during the pandemic, the savings rate went from 2 to 3% to 28%,” he said.
Goss encourages consumers to spend what they can, but not what they can’t afford. He also expects that Americans will receive another stimulus check, but that may come after the holiday season.
He said the pandemic has also caused “hiring headaches” for businesses.
“In retail, individuals will see longer lines due to company cutbacks and less holiday staffing,” Goss said. “Though some companies will ramp up hiring to keep up with the holiday rush, finding and hiring qualified workers remains an economic impediment according to Creighton’s surveys over the past several months.”
In addition, Goss said, businesses that received COVID-19 assistance from the government have been holding onto hope for a vaccine. Without one, he added, he expects to see and uptick in closures and bankruptcies in the first quarter of 2021.
Johnson said retail is an important component of the Grand Island economy.
“Over 14% of our workforce is employed in a retail establishment,” she said. “Grand Island has had retail sales over $1 billion since 2014; this year could be the first time since 2014 when we do not reach the $1 billion milestone. The sales tax paid on retail sales has an impact on city property tax; if more sales tax is received, the dependence on property tax is lessened.”
The Friday and Saturday following Thanksgiving are traditionally the opening to the Christmas shopping season and the biggest shopping days of the year. Johnson encourages all of Grand Island to look local and buy local.
“Let’s give a gift to our local businesses this year — the gift of our support,” she said.
The Chamber will be featuring its small retail and service business partners who are participating in Small Business Saturday on its website and social media platforms. To view the list visit gichamber.com/look-local-grow-local/ .
