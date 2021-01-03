AgLines: Nebraska beef production down in November

The USDA recently reported that commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.68 billion pounds in November, down 1% from the 4.74 billion pounds produced in November 2019.
In Nebraska, state livestock slaughter facilities produced 647 million pounds of commercial red meat production. That compares with November of 2019’s 738 million pounds. The average live weight was 1,475 pounds. That compares to 1,453 pounds in November 2019.
Beef production, nationwide, at 2.26 billion pounds, was 1% below the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.70 million head, down 3% from November 2019. The average live weight was up 13 pounds from the previous year, at 1,388 pounds.
Nebraska lead the nation in beef production with 583,900 cattle slaughtered during November. That compares with 658,200 head in November 2019.
Nationwide, veal production totaled 4.8 million pounds, 20% below November a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 35,000 head, down 25% from November 2019. The average live weight was up 14 pounds from last year, at 241 pounds.
Pork production, nationwide, totaled 2.41 billion pounds, down 1% from the previous year.
Hog slaughter totaled 11.0 million head, down 3% from November 2019. The average live weight was up 6 pounds from the previous year, at 294 pounds.
In Nebraska, hog slaughter totaled 666,600 head. That is down from November 2019’s 695,500 head. The average live weight was 288 pounds, compared to 285 in November 2019.
Lamb and mutton production, nationwide, at 10.6 million pounds, was down 6% from November 2019. Sheep slaughter totaled 180,400 head, slightly below last year. The average live weight was 118 pounds, down 7 pounds from November a year ago.
The USDA reported that January to November 2020 commercial red meat production was 50.8 billion pounds, up 1% from 2019. Accumulated beef production was down slightly from last year, veal was down 14%, pork was up 2% from last year, and lamb and mutton production was down 8%.
Irrigation organizations totaled 2,677 in 2019
Nebraska is the nation’s leading agricultural irrigation state, with more than 5.7 million acres of corn irrigated in 2018. For soybeans, 2,752,000 million acres were irrigated.
In 2019, the USDA reported there were 2,677 organizations directly involved in the management of local water supplies - both groundwater and surface water - for irrigation on farms and ranches.
In Nebraska, Natural Resources Districts, such as the Central Platte NRD, primarily manage local water supplies.
The two primary functions of organizations, the USDA said, are irrigation water delivery and groundwater management. This consisted of 2,543 organizations involved with delivering water directly to farms while 735 organizations were involved with regulating or otherwise influencing groundwater used by farmers for irrigation.
Nationally, organizations delivering off-farm water served, on average, 95 farms covering 7,020 irrigated acres. Organizations involved with groundwater management serviced, on average, 108 farms covering 30,177 irrigated acres and 416 irrigation wells.
The Central Platte NRD, which is headquartered in Grand Island, manages more than 1 million acres of irrigated ground in its district.
Water delivery organizations received 70,088,848 acre-feet of water in 2019. The organizations delivered and/or released 67,315,436 acre-feet of water in 2019. Producers received the majority, with 41,449,038 acre-feet going to farms and ranches.
Brazilian ethanol tariff labeled ‘devastating’
for U.S. ethanol
The U.S. Grains Council, Growth Energy, the Renewable Fuels Association and the National Corn Growers Association recently issued the following statement in response to the Brazilian government’s decision to let the current tariff rate quota expire, replacing it with a 20% tariff on all imports of U.S. ethanol:
“Brazil’s decision to impose a 20% tariff on all U.S. ethanol imports is devastating for the U.S. ethanol industry, the future of cooperation and coordination between our nations. Not only does this decision risk destroying the great progress our two nations have made as global leaders in ethanol production, it marks a dramatic turn in our bilateral trade relationship.
“Today, Brazilian ethanol receives unfettered access into the U.S. market, while U.S. producers are denied reciprocal market access due to a restrictive import tariff designed solely to make U.S. product less competitive. This unjust imbalance must be addressed. We urge the incoming Biden Administration to respond with strength, leveraging various U.S. government tools and authorities to make it clear that protectionist barriers are unacceptable. However, it seems clear from today’s decision that Brazil is more focused on keeping US ethanol out of Brazil than true two-way trade.
“Through repeated dialogue with local industry and government, the U.S. ethanol industry actively sought to illustrate the negative impacts of increased tariffs on Brazilian consumers and the Brazilian government’s own decarbonization goals. However, it seems Brazil is more focused on taxing imports to protect their national industry than reducing carbon emissions and developing a global industry.”
Since May, U.S. exports to Brazil have fallen to less than 4 million gallons. Over the same time period, Brazil has exported nearly 96 million gallons of fuel ethanol to the United States. A 20% tariff will only further imbalance trade between the two countries.
Nebraska is the nation’s second leading ethanol producer. According to the Nebraska Corn Board, there are 24 ethanol plants with a production capacity of more than 2.0 billion gallons.