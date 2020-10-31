The 1 percent savings solution

I get it. But I also know how easy it is to turn “wants” into “needs.” You know what I’m thinking about; that would be your cable TV bill and smartphone data plan. I’m talking about restaurant meals and fancy coffee drinks. Money has a way of leaking out of our lives. If you’re smart, you’ll start to notice and do something to plug the leaks.

I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that we could be heading into particularly difficult economic times. Things are uncertain. That’s why we need to get our heads out of the sand and plan accordingly.

If you were to know for certain that you would lose your household income exactly six months from today, that for a season you would have to survive on what you had saved, how would you prepare?

You don’t know what is going to happen this year, so why not go ahead and begin to prepare as if it will be the worst-case scenario? Then, if all is well in six months, you’ll have started a nice nest egg. Get tough; be strong.

One percent, just 1 piddly percent more than you are saving now. For some, that would mean starting from scratch נsaving just 1% of your paycheck.