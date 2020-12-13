Other schools and classes

According to the Nebraska Department of Education, Nebraska colleges and universities are offering courses to help meet the requirements needed to obtain a local substitute teaching certificate.

— Central Community College: A two-week online course, which ends Dec. 18, is expected to be offered again. Those interested in enrolling must create an account at cccneb.edu/apply. After completing the application for admission, students should register for the course by calling 308-398-7412.

— Chadron State College: An eight-week course starting in January. More information on the course can be found at csc.edu/humanrelations/index.csc.

— Peru State College: A three-week class that ends Dec. 18. A second session will be Jan. 11-29. The cost of the course is $395.

— University of Nebraska at Kearney: A one-credit hour online course. UNK will be offering TE 408/808: Human Relations during its three-week J-session. It will run Jan. 4-22. The grade for the course will be posted the following week. More information can be found at bit.ly/37XjTAS.

— Wayne State College: A three-week class that ends Dec. 15.